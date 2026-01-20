SEE Holding Welcomes Maye Musk as Global Voice of The Sustainable City

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEE Holding, the global sustainability specialist in designing & developing future-ready cities, has welcomed Maye Musk as the Global Voice of The Sustainable City, reflecting a shared commitment to well-being, longevity, and human-centric urban living.

The world-renowned wellness advocate and author, Maye Musk brings a perspective shaped by lived experience rather than trend-driven narratives. This collaboration underscores The Sustainable City’s belief in sustainability as a holistic way of life, one that places people, community, and long-term well-being at the center of urban development.

Maye Musk visited The Sustainable City last year, where she explored its integrated approach to sustainable urban living and experienced firsthand how environmental responsibility, community design, and everyday living intersect in practice. That visit laid the groundwork for a shared alignment that evolved into this collaboration, shaped through her engagement with residents and visits to key facilities across the community. These experiences offered insight into the city’s inclusive, people-first approach to development.

In her role as Global Voice, Musk will help shape global conversations around how cities can better support healthy, balanced lives across generations—amplifying ideas, dialogue, and real-world examples that demonstrate how thoughtful design and sustainable planning can meaningfully enhance everyday life.

“The cities we build shape how we live, how we age, and how we connect with one another,” said Maye Musk. “What drew me to The Sustainable City was its calm confidence—its focus on safety, nature, and community, which I experienced firsthand during my visits. It reflects a way of living that supports well-being at every stage of life.”

Faris Saeed, Founder & Chairman of SEE Holding, commented: “Maye brings a rare combination of credibility, clarity, and lived wisdom to the global conversation about how we live and how we build for the future. Her voice aligns naturally with our belief that sustainability must translate into real impact—measured not only through performance and outcomes, but through the everyday experience our cities create for people.”

Designed as a blueprint for future-ready communities, The Sustainable City brings together clean energy, food security, clean mobility, and circular economy principles alongside nature, biodiversity, inclusion, and human connection. The city has been recognized as the happiest community in the GCC for three consecutive years, with projects underway and operational across the region, including Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Oman.

