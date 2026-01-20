GeekyAnts Featured as a Top React Native Development Company by The Manifest and Clutch Platforms

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeekyAnts has earned top recognition from The Manifest and Clutch, highlighting its technical expertise and consistent project delivery in the competitive mobile app development market.

The Manifest’s December 2025 rankings placed GeekyAnts No. 1 for React Native development in San Francisco and No. 2 nationally among the top 100 React Native development companies . Clutch similarly ranked the firm No. 4 in San Francisco and London . These rankings reflect independent evaluations of client feedback, portfolio quality, and measurable project delivery—key factors for procurement teams selecting development partners.

The recognition comes amid growing enterprise demand for cross-platform mobile solutions. Gartner’s 2025 Application Development Survey found that 67% of enterprises increased budgets for cross-platform development, with React Native accounting for roughly 32% of new projects. React Native allows applications to run consistently across iOS and Android, reducing development cycles by 30-40% compared to native solutions.

“Firms winning top rankings in competitive markets demonstrate repeatable execution across diverse project types,” said Maria Castellanos, Gartner research director. GeekyAnts’ performance in both San Francisco and London reflects its ability to deliver high-quality work across distributed teams, a growing requirement in remote-first enterprise development.

Third-party platforms like The Manifest and Clutch verify client interviews, project portfolios, and performance metrics before publishing rankings. Such independent validation provides procurement teams with a trusted starting point when evaluating vendors, especially for mid-market and enterprise projects.

Looking ahead, the demand for React Native expertise is expected to grow, with Forrester Research projecting that 58% of enterprises will prioritize cross-platform efficiency by 2027 and React Native’s market share within that segment rising to 38%.

GeekyAnts’ dual recognition underscores both technical depth and operational maturity, offering enterprises confidence in selecting a partner capable of managing complex, cross-platform mobile development projects.