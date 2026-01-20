Travel Agency Services Business Analysis Report 2025: Market to Surpass $775 Million by 2030 - Growth in Luxury, Adventure, and Experiential Travel Segments Fuels Premium Agency Use

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Agency Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In an age where online travel booking platforms dominate, traditional and digital travel agencies are not only surviving-they're evolving rapidly. Travel agency services have transitioned from mere booking facilitators to experience curators, offering personalized itinerary planning, exclusive deals, visa assistance, and crisis management support. The complexity of modern travel-especially multi-destination, luxury, medical, and corporate travel-continues to sustain demand for human expertise and customized service.

The Growth in the Travel Agency Services Market Is Driven by Several Factors



The expanding complexity of travel logistics, coupled with the increasing demand for personalized and secure travel experiences, is driving market growth. Corporate outsourcing of travel management, rising demand for niche tourism (such as medical, wellness, and adventure travel), and the revival of luxury and cruise tourism are propelling agency relevance.

Technological integration-including AI-powered itinerary builders, CRM tools, and real-time booking engines-is enhancing service efficiency and personalization. Additionally, growing affluence in emerging markets and increased travel-related anxieties are pushing consumers toward professional planning services. These combined factors are reinforcing the continued and diversified growth of the global travel agency services market.

How Are New Travel Models and Niches Transforming Agency Offerings?



Agencies are moving beyond one-size-fits-all services. The rise of experiential, wellness, adventure, and sustainable travel is pushing agencies to specialize. Some focus exclusively on ecotourism, destination weddings, or LGBTQ+ travel. Others cater to high-net-worth clients with private jet charters, luxury cruises, and behind-the-scenes cultural experiences. Corporate travel management services, with their need for duty-of-care compliance and negotiated contracts, remain a major source of recurring revenue.



Digital transformation is further changing agency dynamics. Online travel agencies (OTAs) now offer bundled travel packages, loyalty programs, and virtual consultation services. AI chatbots are handling routine inquiries while human agents focus on high-touch services. Travel subscription models and concierge-style memberships are on the rise, providing tiered services such as emergency repatriation, priority upgrades, and private excursions. These trends are redefining the scope and value proposition of agency services.



Where Is Demand Coming From and What Are Travelers Expecting Now?



While younger travelers are traditionally seen as DIY-oriented, the complexity of international regulations and visa policies is nudging even millennials and Gen Z toward guided planning. Boomers and retirees continue to prefer agency-led group tours and cruise packages. Corporate travel departments are outsourcing trip planning and expense tracking to travel management companies. The demand is also rising in emerging economies where first-time international travelers seek expert guidance for visa processing, itinerary curation, and multilingual support.



Moreover, travel disruptions due to weather events, strikes, or geopolitical tensions highlight the value of having an advocate. Travelers now expect agencies to offer not just price and package optimization but also safety assurance, cancellation protection, and real-time itinerary modification. In a post-pandemic landscape, flexible booking, real-time communication, and health-related travel documentation are expected as standard services.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Full-Service Global Travel Arrangements segment, which is expected to reach US$494.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Additional Travel Services segment is also set to grow at 9.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $142.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.5% CAGR to reach $159.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Service (Full-Service Global Travel Arrangements, Additional Travel Services); Booking Channel (Phone Booking, Online Booking, In-Person Booking); Tourist (Domestic Tourist, International Tourist); Tour (Independent Traveler, Package Traveler, Tour Group)

Service (Full-Service Global Travel Arrangements, Additional Travel Services); Booking Channel (Phone Booking, Online Booking, In-Person Booking); Tourist (Domestic Tourist, International Tourist); Tour (Independent Traveler, Package Traveler, Tour Group) Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Travel Agency Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Complexity in International Travel Requirements Fuels Demand for Expert Agency Services

Increased Consumer Preference for Personalized Itineraries Supports Growth in Customized Travel Planning

Demand for Real-Time Booking Assistance and Emergency Support Enhances Value of Human-Centric Services

Growth in Luxury, Adventure, and Experiential Travel Segments Fuels Premium Agency Use

Expansion of Visa, Insurance, and Local Guide Coordination Services Drives Package Differentiation

Integration of AI-Powered CRM and Recommendation Engines Enhances Customer Engagement

Rising Group and Corporate Travel Inquiries Boost Demand for Multi-Itinerary Management

Growth in Cruise and Destination Wedding Bookings Supports Specialized Travel Service Providers

Demand for Expert Support in Multi-Country Trips Enhances Relevance of Brick-and-Mortar Agencies

Shift Toward Blended Offline-Online Travel Booking Models Supports Omnichannel Expansion

High-Income and Senior Traveler Segments Show Sustained Preference for Agent-Guided Planning

Expansion of Loyalty Programs and Repeat Booking Discounts Encourages Retention and Upselling

