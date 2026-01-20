Global Pet Oral Care Products Market to More Than Double to $26.5 Billion by 2032 on Robust 10.6% CAGR, New Research Reveals

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Oral Care Products - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pet oral care products market is projected to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2031, growing at a 5.53% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. This growth is primarily driven by the widespread incidence of periodontal disease among pets, increased pet humanization, and the expansion of veterinary tele-dentistry services. Revenue is dominated by dental chews, favored in low-compliance households, while water additives are seeing fast growth due to their convenience and innovative enzymatic formulations.

Market dynamics are influenced by the rapid adoption of e-commerce, subscription programs, and targeted social-media campaigns, particularly appealing to millennial pet owners. The industry is also navigating increased regulatory scrutiny around ingredients such as xylitol, prompting manufacturers to prioritize validated ingredients and VOHC acceptance, which serves as a barrier for smaller brands.

Global Pet Oral Care Products Market Trends and Insights

High Prevalence of Periodontal Disease in Pets: Periodontal lesions impact up to 85% of cats and 44% of dogs by six years old, elevating oral care from a discretionary choice to a medical necessity. This drives demand for VOHC-accepted chews, enzymatic toothpastes, and water additives, especially in small breeds with higher risk profiles.

Rising Pet Humanization and Premium Spend: 85% of pet owners align their pets' supplement needs with their own, boosting demand for human-grade and transparently labeled formulations. Ingredient quality now surpasses price considerations for 78% of consumers, notably in China where premium pet spending rises among the middle class.

Low Owner Compliance with Tooth-Brushing Regimens: Tooth-brushing compliance remains critically low, with alternative delivery mechanisms like dental chews, water additives, and sprays gaining traction due to their minimal owner intervention requirements.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the detailed report include:

E-commerce Expansion Boosting DTC Oral-Care Subscriptions

Novel Functional Ingredients Driving Product Differentiation

Regulatory Ambiguity on Product Efficacy Claims

Segment Analysis

Dental chews hold the largest market share, driven by convenience, while water additives are the fastest-growing segment at a 6.05% CAGR, representing a shift toward passive oral care. Veterinary prescription products are priced at a premium but face distribution challenges, especially in countries with limited veterinary resources like Nigeria.

Geographic Insights

North America leads with 39.35% market share, supported by a high rate of pet ownership and integrated wellness plans. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by China's rapidly expanding pet market. Europe benefits from strict regulatory compliance, while Brazil shows significant growth potential despite tax barriers. The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, with urbanization elevating potential demand.

List of companies covered in this report:

Mars, Incorporated

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Hill's Pet Nutrition)

Nestle Purina Petcare

Virbac S.A.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Vetoquinol S.A.

Ceva Sante Animale

Central Garden & Pet Company

TropiClean Pet Products (Cosmos Corporation)

Swedencare AB

Sentry Pet Care (Perrigo Company PLC)

HealthyMouth LLC

Ark Naturals Company

