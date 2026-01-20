Biotechnology Market Size to Surpass USD 9.06 Trillion by 2035

Ottawa, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biotechnology market size is calculated at USD 2.45 trillion in 2025, grew to USD 2.79 trillion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 9.06 trillion by 2035. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.97% between 2026 and 2035.

Biotechnology Market Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest share of 41% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate from 2026 to 2035.

DNA sequencing held a significant market share of 17.53% in 2025

Nanobiotechnology is expected to grow at a significant rate from 2026 to 2035

The health application segment accounted for the largest share 51% in 2025.

The growing demand for biosimilars and rising applications of precision medicine are expected to boost segment growth during the forecast period.

What is Biotechnology?

Biotechnology is technology based on biology, which harnesses cellular and biomolecular procedures to develop technologies and products that support and enhance lives and the health of the planet. Applications the biological processes of microorganisms for more than 6,000 years to make valuable food products, like bread and cheese, and to preserve dairy products.

What are the Key Drivers in the Biotechnology Market?

Biotechnology manufacturing provides a variety of advantages and solutions to significant challenges. Biotechnological processes create healthier, stronger, and more-sustainable food products, which increase nutrition and combat food insecurity. It helps to manage diseases in children before they are born by altering their genomes. Designing biotechnological medicine to increase the health and longevity of patients, such as animals and plants, and cutting costs of farm supplies such as pesticides, while increasing crop yields and profits.

In January 2026, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah highlighted India’s rapid biotechnology expansion, saying the country’s bioeconomy has grown from $10 billion in 2014 to $166 billion in 2024.

In March 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim’s biopharmaceutical facility in Shanghai, China, meets the situation to participate in a government reform endorsing segmented manufacturing of biological products by the local authorities. The reform, led by the Chinese medicine authority NMPA, aims at improving control, efficiency, and flexibility in the production technology.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Biotechnology Market?

In October 2025, GC Biopharma, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, signed an agreement with Curevo Vaccine to secure contract manufacturing (CMO) rights for amezosvatein, a recombinant shingles vaccine currently under clinical advancement.

In June 2025, Simtra BioPharma Solutions, a CDMO, formed a five-year strategic alliance with the life science business of Germany-based Merck KGaA, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada. The partnership was designed to create a turnkey offering for biopharmaceutical companies seeking antibody drug conjugate (ADC) and bioconjugation, payload manufacturing, drug product formulation advancement, and fill-finish capabilities.

In December 2025, Contract biopharmaceutical manufacturer Samsung Biologics secured its first manufacturing base in the United States, acquiring the plant of Human Genome Sciences from global drug giant GSK for $280 million.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Biotechnology?

Biotechnology products are more costly than traditional products and have the potential to increase pricing structures in different sectors. Also, bio-based plants need more nutrients from the soil and produce more crops. This drains soil of fertile nutrients, overruns farmland, and requires the use of ecologically harmful fertilizers to make up for the nutrient loss, which limits the growth of the market.

Biotechnology Market in the U.S. 2026 to 2035

The U.S. biotechnology market size was valued at USD 0.85 trillion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.23 trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.28% from 2026 to 2035.

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2025?

North America is expected to generate the highest demand during the forecast period in the biotechnology market, as the aging population is more susceptible to developing ailments like heart disorders, stroke, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, hypertension, and other chronic diseases, which drive the biotechnology market. Increasing spending in biotechnology, such as in 2024, the five largest U.S. technology companies invested $227 billion in R&D, exceeding the federal government’s non-defense R&D expenses, which drives the growth of the market.

How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing in the biotechnology market, as Asia-Pacific's emerging leadership in biotechnological services and Singapore's strategic role in biotech are revolutionizing the future of medicine. This region has the most ground-breaking biotech companies because of Singapore’s ready infrastructure, robust IP protection, and constant guidelines, attracting biotech innovation in the region from precision medicine to cell therapy. The Korea Drug Development Fund (KDDF) plans to help more than 1,200 novel drug development projects by 2030, backed by 2.17 trillion won ($1.5 billion) in government funding over the 10-year national program period, which drives the market growth.

U.S. biotechnology market trends

The rising demand for high-quality genetic therapies to treat a wide range of cancers along with rapid investment by biotech companies for opening up new research and development centers has boosted the market expansion. Moreover, rise in number of biotech startups coupled with technological advancements in the biopharma sector is playing a vital role in shaping the industry in a positive manner.

China biotechnology market analysis

The increasing sales of hybrid fruits and hybrid vegetables coupled with rapid investment by market players for opening up biotech research centers has driven the market growth. Also, numerous government initiatives aimed at developing the healthcare sector is contributing to the industry in a positive direction.

Why Europe is a significant contributor of the biotechnology market?

Europe is a significant contributor of the biotechnology industry. The rapid expansion of the nanobiotechnology sector in several countries including Germany, Italy, France, UK, Denmark and some others has driven the market growth. Additionally, numerous government initiatives aimed at developing the developing the biotechnology sector is playing a vital role in shaping the industrial landscape. Moreover, the presence of various market players such as Roche, Novartis, Biontech and some others is expected to propel the growth of the biotechnology market in this region.

UK biotechnology market analysis

The growing demand for DNA-based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases coupled with rapid investment by the healthcare companies for developing a wide range of cell therapies has boosted the market expansion. Moreover, rapid investment by government for developing the genetic engineering sector is playing a prominent role in shaping the industrial landscape.

What is the role of Latin America in the biotechnology market?

Latin America has played a prominent role in the biotechnology market. The growing demand for cell-based assays from the food and beverage sector in numerous nations such as Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela and some others has boosted the market expansion. Also, rapid investment by government for enhancing the bioinformatics sector is contributing to the industry in a positive manner. Moreover, the presence of numerous market players such as Biocure, Biofábrica Siglo, Bionovis and some others is expected to drive the growth of the biotechnology market in this region.

Brazil Biotechnology Market Trends

The rapid expansion of the tissue engineering sector coupled with technological advancements in the pharma industry has driven the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for cell-based assays from the food and agriculture sector is contributing to the industry in a positive direction.

Why Middle East and Africa held a notable share of the biotechnology market?

Middle East and Africa held a notable share of the industry. The rising demand for RNA therapeutics for treating cancer in numerous countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa and some others has driven the market growth. Also, technological advancements in the genetic engineering sector coupled with increasing adoption of hybrid vegetables in developed nations is playing a prominent role in shaping the industrial landscape. Moreover, the presence of several biotechnology companies including G42 Healthcare, NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, Julphar and some others is expected to boost the growth of the biotechnology market in this region.

UAE biotechnology market analysis

The growing demand for high-quality hybrid vegetables coupled with technological advancements in the biotechnology sector has fostered the industrial expansion. Moreover, rapid investment by government for strengthening the pharmaceutical industry is playing a prominent role in shaping the industrial landscape.

Biotechnology Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.79 Trillion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.06 Trillion Growth Rate From 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 13.97% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Technology, Application, Region Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Companies Profiled AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Biogen, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck KGaA., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Lonza

For more information, visit the Nova One Advisor website or email the team at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | Call us: +1 804 420 9370

Segmental Insights

By Technology Analysis

Which Technology Led the Biotechnology Market in 2025?

The DNA sequencing segment accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2025, as it needs less protein purification service. DNA sequencing offers the means to know how nucleotide bases are arranged in a piece of DNA. Various technologies have been established for this process. DNA sequencing is used for genetic testing for paternity and other family relationships. It supports identifying crime suspects and victims involved in catastrophes. DNA sequencing has allowed physician to detect specific genetic mutations in patients, which support in the diagnosis and management of diseases.

Whereas the nanobiotechnology segment is predicted to register rapid expansion in the forecasting period, as nanobiotechnology in medicine is in drug distribution, it offers many advantages, such as an efficient drug delivery system is supposed to increase bioavailability and encapsulate the drug to remove adverse effects. Nanobiotechnology has found uses in tissue engineering and reconstruction. This technology, integrated with biomaterials in the generation of scaffolds for tissue reconstruction which used in the regulation of cell behaviour.

By Application Analysis

Which mode of delivery dominates the market in 2025?

In 2025, the health biotechnology segment captured the biggest share of the biotechnology market, as biotechnology has transformed healthcare research, drug advancement, and treatment in fields such as precision medicine, cancer therapy, and vaccine advancement. It offers benefits such as developing personalized medicine, manufacturing advanced vaccines and targeted therapies, enhancing early disease diagnosis via genetic testing, allowing gene therapies for inherited disorders, and making essential medicines.

Although the industrial processing segment will expand fastest during 2026-2035, as industrial biotech processes are vigorous, advanced, and inherently cleaner than outdated manufacturing technology. Industrial biotechnology increases productivity while using limited and less power. It cuts emissions, including greenhouse gases, and lowers the use of fossil fuels. Industrial biotechnology increases productivity.

Biotechnology Market Companies

Pfizer, Inc. (USA): A global leader in biopharmaceuticals, Pfizer is focusing on expanding breakthrough obesity therapies and personalized medicine.

A global leader in biopharmaceuticals, Pfizer is focusing on expanding breakthrough obesity therapies and personalized medicine. AstraZeneca (UK/Sweden): Specializing in oncology, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases, its blockbuster drugs like Farxiga and Tagrisso drove significant revenue growth.

Specializing in oncology, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases, its blockbuster drugs like Farxiga and Tagrisso drove significant revenue growth. Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark): Currently a dominant player in metabolic health, its GLP-1 therapies (Ozempic and Wegovy) are projected to be among the world's top-selling drugs.

Currently a dominant player in metabolic health, its GLP-1 therapies (Ozempic and Wegovy) are projected to be among the world's top-selling drugs. Sanofi (France): A leading diversified healthcare company, Sanofi is focused on rare disease biologics and immunology, with a significant operational presence in Germany.

A leading diversified healthcare company, Sanofi is focused on rare disease biologics and immunology, with a significant operational presence in Germany. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (USA): Renowned for its HIV and hepatitis treatments, Gilead expanded its oncology portfolio in 2024–2025 through acquisitions like CymaBay Therapeutics.

Renowned for its HIV and hepatitis treatments, Gilead expanded its oncology portfolio in 2024–2025 through acquisitions like CymaBay Therapeutics. Bristol Myers Squibb (USA ): A leader in biopharma, BMS is launching innovative cardiovascular and oncology biologics in 2025, including the novel schizophrenia treatment Cobenfy.

): A leader in biopharma, BMS is launching innovative cardiovascular and oncology biologics in 2025, including the novel schizophrenia treatment Cobenfy. Amgen Inc. (USA): A biotechnology pioneer, Amgen remains a key player in the German "red biotechnology" (medical) market with a focus on inflammation and oncology.

A biotechnology pioneer, Amgen remains a key player in the German "red biotechnology" (medical) market with a focus on inflammation and oncology. Biogen (USA): A specialist in neuroscience, Biogen focuses on therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases like multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's.

A specialist in neuroscience, Biogen focuses on therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases like multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's. Abbott Laboratories (USA): A diversified healthcare company providing medical devices, diagnostics, and branded generic medicines; its biopharmaceutical business was famously spun off into AbbVie.



What are the Recent Developments in the Biotechnology Market?

In December 2025 , Sanofi announced that it had agreed to acquire Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Dynavax), a publicly traded vaccines company with a marketed adult hepatitis B vaccine and a differentiated shingles vaccine candidate.

, Sanofi announced that it had agreed to acquire Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Dynavax), a publicly traded vaccines company with a marketed adult hepatitis B vaccine and a differentiated shingles vaccine candidate. In May 2025, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) announced plans to dedicate its focus entirely to human health and to transition the work of its Agriculture and Environment (A&E) section to other organizations. This change is intended to enable an enhanced strategic focus on each of these respective areas of biotechnology

the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) announced plans to dedicate its focus entirely to human health and to transition the work of its Agriculture and Environment (A&E) section to other organizations. This change is intended to enable an enhanced strategic focus on each of these respective areas of biotechnology In January 2025, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, an innovation-led life-sciences company with an international presence, announced the successful closure of the Asset Purchase Agreement, Share Purchase Agreement, and the exclusive Licensing Agreement with Agenus Inc.



More Insights Nova One Advisor:

Biotechnology Market Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2035. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the biotechnology market.

By Technology

Nanobiotechnology

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

DNA Sequencing

Cell-based Assays

Fermentation

PCR Technology

Chromatography

Others

By Application

Health

Food & Agriculture

Natural Resources & Environment

Industrial Processing

Bioinformatics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



