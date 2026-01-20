Global Refractories Market to Surge from 57.36M Tons to 69.75M Tons by 2030 with Robust Growth Driven by Iron & Steel and Cement Demand

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refractories - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global refractories market is on a trajectory of strategic expansion, projected to grow from an estimated 57.36 million tons in 2025 to 69.75 million tons by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.99% during the forecast period. These compelling growth dynamics highlight robust industrial demand, underpinned by key manufacturing end‑use sectors, according to the latest industry analysis.

For C‑level executives evaluating long‑term industrial and materials strategies, this market forecast underscores the vital role of refractory products as foundational materials essential to high‑temperature industrial processes and equipment resilience. Despite near‑term macroeconomic disruptions caused by COVID‑19, industrial output in core sectors has rebounded, offering new opportunities for refractories suppliers, buyers and investors alike.

The foremost driver of refractory demand remains the iron and steel industry, where these heat‑resistant materials are indispensable for protecting blast furnaces, basic oxygen furnaces, and electric arc furnaces against extreme heat and corrosive environments. As global steel production continues to expand, refractories consumption scales in tandem to support vital thermal processes, enabling plant operators to maintain throughput and reduce downtime.

Alongside steel, the cement and energy sectors are significant contributors to refractory demand growth. Cement kilns operate at exceptionally high temperatures, where refractory linings are critical for thermal efficiency and kiln longevity. Similarly, energy and chemical manufacturing processes rely on advanced refractory solutions to sustain operational integrity under extreme conditions.

The Asia‑Pacific region is projected to lead global refractories demand through the forecast period, driven by industrial expansion in manufacturing powerhouses such as China, India, and Japan. These markets not only contribute the largest share of consumption but also represent ongoing investment hotspots as infrastructure development and industrial modernization accelerate.

For executives steering supply chain strategies, presence in or access to this region’s dynamic growth markets could be a critical competitive advantage. Capital allocation toward agile production footprints or regional distribution capabilities stands to unlock value as industrial output continues to rise.

With strong forecasted growth, strategic sector demand, and evolving regional leadership, the refractories market presents a compelling landscape for executive decision‑makers focused on industrial materials, operational resilience, and future‑ready manufacturing investments.

