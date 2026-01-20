TRiCares Enters into €20 million Loan Agreement with the European Investment Bank

Paris, France and Munich, Germany, 20 January 2026 – TRiCares SAS (“TRiCares”), a privately held pioneer in the field of minimally invasive treatment of tricuspid regurgitation, today announces it has secured up to €20 million in non-dilutive financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the long-term lending institution of the European Union.

This facility has been granted to provide flexible financing support for TRiCares’ research, development and innovation activities, including advancing clinical studies of Topaz, its Transfemoral Tricuspid Heart Valve Replacement (TTVR) System. The ongoing European pivotal study (NCT06581471) is taking place in sites across Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany and Spain, with Switzerland to follow. A total of 80 patients will be enrolled. The TRICURE US Early Feasibility Study (NCT06506942) is also making solid progress. To date, implantations have taken place at major structural heart institutions across the US, with a total of 15 patients to be enrolled across 8 sites.

Ahmed Elmouelhi, President & CEO of TRiCares, said: “We are pleased to have secured this loan agreement with the EIB, which is a clear validation of our approach and will be a valuable resource to support our clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. We believe that Topaz has the potential to transform outcomes for tricuspid patients, and we look forward to providing further updates from our ongoing studies and plans to begin our IDE pivotal trial.”

Details of the project are published on the EIB website here.

About TRiCares

TRiCares is a privately held company developing Topaz, a minimally invasive tricuspid valve replacement system for the elimination of tricuspid regurgitation (TR). Topaz’s unique dual stent design is easy to implant and uses established transfemoral and transjugular delivery methods, avoiding the need for high-risk open-heart surgery. Topaz is designed to fit a wide range of anatomies and replaces the diseased tricuspid valve. Once in place, it flexes with every heartbeat. A European Pivotal Study and a US/Canadian Early Feasibility Study are underway, with progress being made towards FDA approval and CE marking. TRiCares has focused on TR since its inception and its ambition

is for Topaz to become the valve of choice for the millions of TR patients worldwide, overcoming the

limitations of current treatment approaches.

TRiCares is a global business, with offices in France, Germany, the US and Brazil, and is supported by a strategic partner and leading life science venture capital firms: 415 Capital, Andera Partners, Bayern Kapital, BioMed Partners, Credit Mutuel Innovation, GoCapital, Karista, and Wellington Partners.

About Topaz

Topaz is a Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement (TTVR) system designed to eliminate tricuspid regurgitation (TR) through a minimally invasive approach. This system consists of the Topaz Heart Valve Prosthesis and a catheter-based implantation system. It is developed exclusively for use in the tricuspid position and to provide a system for physicians that is safe and easy to implant. The unique two-stent valve prosthesis is inserted primarily via the femoral vein and transports the prosthesis into the right side of the heart, where it is finally released to replace the diseased tricuspid valve. Topaz comes in two valve sizes: 45mm (TC-M) and 55mm (TC-L), making it a viable treatment option for 85-90% of all patients diagnosed with TR.

