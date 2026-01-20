Harvia Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 20 January 2026 at 2.00 P.M. EET





Harvia Plc has received on 20 January 2026 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (”SMA”), according to which total holding of SEB Funds AB (Stockholm, Sweden) in Harvia Plc shares and votes in has fallen below five (5) percent on 19 January 2026. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was disposal of shares or voting rights.

Aggregate position of SEB Funds AB according to notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.34% - 4.34% 18,694,236 Position of previous notification

(if applicable) 5.51% - 5.51% -

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class / type of shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000306873 811,853 - 4.34% - SUBTOTAL A 811,853 4.34%





HARVIA PLC



Further information:



Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel: +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com