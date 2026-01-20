National Healthcare Properties Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) (“NHP”) announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-11 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed public offering and initial listing of NHP’s shares of common stock (the “Offering”). NHP currently expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility, to fund external growth with potential future property acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes.

The number of shares of common stock of NHP to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Closing of the Offering is subject to market conditions, completion of the SEC’s review, receipt of Nasdaq approval and other customary conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on senior housing and outpatient medical facilities located in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern and are based upon, among other things, NHP’s ability and ultimate decision to complete the Offering; the anticipated terms of the Offering; NHP’s use of proceeds from the Offering; and the realization of any potential advantages, benefits and the impact of, and opportunities created by, the Offering. When NHP uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. NHP’s expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled Risk Factors of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and all other filings with the SEC. Finally, NHP assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Email: ir@nhpreit.com