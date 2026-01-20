Florida Real Estate Activity Shows Continued Momentum as Preferred Settlement Services Handles Nearly $500 Million in Closings in 2025

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Closing activity across Florida remained consistent in 2025, with transaction volume among large settlement providers signaling continued movement in the state’s real estate market. Preferred Settlement Services (together with its affiliate companies) reports overseeing nearly $500 million in real estate transactions statewide this past year, offering a snapshot of continued market activity across multiple Florida regions.





The firm’s more than $470 million in insured transactions spanned across residential and high-value properties, including single-family homes, condominiums, and complex multi-party closings. While not representative of the entire Florida market, the volume reflects a consistent transactional demand among buyers and sellers completing closings during recent market conditions.

“Completed transactions tell a more reliable story than forecasts alone,” said Michael Infanti , Founder and Managing Attorney of Preferred Settlement Services. “When deals are closing consistently across different markets, it shows that participants are still willing to move forward with long-term real estate decisions.”

Industry professionals often view settlement and title activity as a practical indicator of market health, as closings represent finalized commitments rather than intent or listing activity. The firm’s statewide volume highlights the level of operational throughput required to support ongoing real estate activity amid evolving interest rates, insurance costs, and regulatory considerations.

Preferred Settlement Services provides title insurance and settlement services throughout Florida, supporting buyers, sellers, real estate professionals, and lenders with attorney oversight and dedicated closing teams. The firm’s 2025 closing volume reflects its role in facilitating transactions across a broad cross-section of Florida’s real estate market.

About Preferred Settlement Services

Preferred Settlement Services is a Sarasota, Florida-based title insurance and settlement services firm providing support for residential and commercial real estate transactions throughout the state. Preferred Settlement Services is led by Founder and Managing Attorney Michael Infanti, and focuses on accuracy, compliance, and efficient transaction execution.

