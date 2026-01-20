Fig Financial Becomes Official Financial Literacy Partner of U SPORTS

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fig , Canada’s leading online loan provider, today announced a partnership with U SPORTS , the national governing body for university sports in Canada overseeing athletics at 58 universities across four regional conferences, becoming the Official Financial Literacy Partner of U SPORTS.

For many Canadian families, supporting children in sports and university comes with significant financial pressures. From tuition and housing to equipment and travel, the costs can quickly add up, creating stress for parents who want to see their children succeed. In fact, in a national survey from Fig more than one in four parents (26 per cent) say they would take on debt or stretch their budget to give their children access to athletic extracurriculars so they can keep up with their peers. These financial challenges often leave students navigating important money decisions on their own, highlighting the need for practical financial guidance.

“Student-athletes dedicate countless hours to training, competing and excelling in the classroom, balancing the demands of sport and education,” said Pierre Arsenault, CEO of U SPORTS. “After graduation, many face a new challenge: managing rent, credit, taxes, savings, and even investing. This partnership with Fig Financial works to close that gap by providing practical, accessible financial education from day one.”

In the same survey by Fig it revealed that over half (55 per cent) of Canadian Gen Z struggle to manage the constant flow of financial decisions, and a further 45 per cent admit they have hidden money problems to avoid judgment. In response to these challenges, this partnership will address the lack of practical financial knowledge many students face after graduation. It will equip student-athletes with essential money management skills they can apply immediately, helping them build confidence and financial stability both on and off the field.

“Managing money is a critical life skill, yet it is often overlooked in school,” said Francois Cote, CEO, Fig Financial. “We know that when graduating students face real financial decisions like budgeting rent, understanding credit, saving for the future, or investing wisely, which can all feel very overwhelming when navigating alone with no prior understanding. By partnering with U SPORTS, we are giving them practical tools and education to approach these challenges with confidence, helping them make empowered, smart decisions and build a strong foundation for financial success.”

The partnership marks a significant step in supporting the next generation of Canadian student-athletes. By combining U SPORTS’ platform with Fig’s expertise, students will gain the confidence and skills to navigate financial challenges, helping them thrive both during and after their university experience.

About Fig

Fig is on a mission to revolutionize personal lending in Canada with fast, transparent and convenient online personal loans. Fig is a unique company backed by Fairstone Bank and Koru, a groundbreaking venture studio owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Fairstone has almost 100 years of lending experience allowing Fig to combine the best of both worlds - the agility and scrappiness of the start-up world and the experience, stability and resources of the corporate world.

About U SPORTS

U SPORTS is the national brand for university sports in Canada. Every year, over 15,500 student-athletes and 700 coaches vie for 23 national championships in 13 different sports. U SPORTS also provides high performance international opportunities at FISU Winter and Summer World University Games, World University Championships, University World Cups and various educational initiatives. U SPORTS works in collaboration with 58 members and four conferences as well as the Canadian sport system and Corporate Canada on the growth and delivery of university sport to student-athletes across the country.