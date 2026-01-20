Kornit Digital Appoints Andrew G. Backman Chief Capital Markets Officer

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel and ENGLEWOOD. N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, today announced the appointment of Andrew G. Backman as Chief Capital Markets Officer, effective January 13, 2026. In this role, Mr. Backman will support Kornit’s capital markets activities, investor relations, and corporate and business development initiatives.

Mr. Backman, who will be based at the Company's U.S. Headquarters in Englewood, New Jersey, has extensive capital markets and investor relations experience, participating in more than $30 billion in capital markets transactions, and maintaining long-standing relationships with institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and global investment banking partners. He previously served as Kornit’s Global Head of Investor Relations from 2021 to 2023.

“We are pleased to welcome Andy back to Kornit,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital. “His deep understanding of Kornit and strong relationships across the global capital markets community will help support the disciplined execution of our strategy.”

“I am excited to return to Kornit at a pivotal time in the Company’s evolution,” said Andrew G. Backman. “Kornit has a distinctive role in the digital transformation of textile and apparel production. I look forward to supporting the company’s engagement with our investment community and business partners.”

Mr. Backman recently served as Global Head of Investor Relations at EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), with prior experiences including senior capital markets and investor relations roles across more than 14 industries. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Boston College and is a graduate of AT&T / Lucent Technologies’ Financial Leadership Program.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The Company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “planned,” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, including with respect to the Company’s authorized share repurchase program, statements regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition and all statements that address developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: potential objection to the share repurchase program by the Company’s creditors and/or failure to receive Israeli court approval after any such objection; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the development of the market for digital textile printing; securities class action litigation expenses; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:



Jared Maymon

Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com



Andrew G. Backman

Chief Capital Markets Officer

Andrew.Backman@kornit.com