NovaBridge Announces Open Market Purchases by Executive Chairman, Fu Wei

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaBridge Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBP) (NovaBridge or the Company) a global biotechnology platform company committed to accelerating access to innovative medicines, today announced that Fu Wei, Executive Chairman of the Board, intends to purchase up to $5,000,000 of the Company’s ADSs in open market transactions. The purchases started on January 15, 2026 and are ongoing as of the date of this press release. As the planned purchases are to be executed by Fu Wei via his controlled entity, NovaBridge cannot guarantee the number of ADSs to be purchased or the time frame in which the ADSs will be bought in the open market.

“2025 was a defining year for NovaBridge as we executed a new business strategy and built a truly global platform. This, combined with compelling Phase 1b dose expansion data for givastomig, reinforces our conviction in the strength of our clinical development capabilities, efficient execution, and long-term potential. We believe we are well-positioned for the next phase of growth, and I remain deeply confident in our team’s ability to create meaningful value for patients and shareholders alike,” said Fu Wei, Executive Chairman of NovaBridge and Chief Executive Officer of CBC Group.

NovaBridge recently announced positive givastomig dose expansion data from the Phase 1b combination study in patients with first line (1L) metastatic gastric cancer.

About NovaBridge

NovaBridge is a global biotechnology platform company committed to accelerating access to innovative medicines. The Company combines deep business development expertise with agile translational clinical development to identify, accelerate, and advance breakthrough assets. By bridging science, strategy, and execution, NovaBridge enables transformative therapies to progress rapidly from discovery toward patients in need.

The Company’s differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential best-in-class, Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody, and VIS-101, a second-in-class, potentially best-in-class bifunctional biologic, targeting VEGF-A and ANG2.

Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed to treat Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancer and other gastrointestinal malignancies. The Company is also collaborating with its partner, ABL Bio, for the development of ragistomig, a bispecific antibody integrating PD-L1 as a tumor engager and 4-1BB as a conditional T cell activator, in solid tumors. Additionally, NovaBridge owns worldwide rights outside of China to uliledlimab, an anti-CD73 antibody that targets adenosine-driven immunosuppression in cancer.

VIS-101 targets VEGF-A and ANG-2 to provide more potent and durable treatment benefits for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). VIS-101 is currently completing a large, randomized, dose-ranging Phase 2 study for wet AMD. NovaBridge is the majority shareholder of Visara, and Visara controls global rights to VIS-101, outside of Greater China and certain countries in Asia.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential open market purchases by Fu Wei; the strategy, clinical development, plans, results, safety and efficacy of givastomig and VIS-101 and its other drug candidates; the strategic and clinical development of NovaBridge's drug candidates, including givastomig, ragistomig, uliledlimab, and VIS-101; anticipated clinical milestones and results, and related timing.

