Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh to Host Reddit AMA on January 22, 2026

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, announces that Andy Marsh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Plug, will answer questions in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

The live, open Q&A session will give participants the opportunity to ask Andy questions related to Plug’s Special Meeting scheduled for January 29, 2026. The Company expects to host a second Reddit AMA in March 2026, led by incoming CEO Jose Luis Crespo, focused on answering questions regarding Plug’s 2025 results.

WHEN:

The session will take place on January 22, 2026, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET.



WHERE:

In order to ask questions, participants must have an account on Reddit and visit the forum https://www.reddit.com/r/plugpowerstock, where the live session will occur.

WHO:

Andy Marsh, Chairman and CEO of Plug Power

Andy Marsh has served as CEO of Plug since April 2008, guiding the company’s transformation into a global leader in the hydrogen economy. Under his leadership, Plug has built the industry’s first vertically integrated green hydrogen ecosystem, spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation, to help customers decarbonize at scale and strengthen energy independence.

As previously announced, Marsh will transition from his role as CEO and Chairman to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board as part of a planned leadership succession in March 2026, at which time Jose Luis Crespo will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Marsh will continue to play a central role in guiding Plug’s long-term strategy and leadership continuity during this transition.

WHAT:

Plug will host a live Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Andy Marsh, focused exclusively on the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for January 29, 2026. The Special Meeting follows the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting, where stockholders expressed strong support for amending the charter to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, with approximately 84% of the votes cast in favor, but the proposal did not pass due to the company’s current charter voting requirements, requiring approval by a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote.

The Special Meeting includes proposals that are critical to Plug’s ability to operate and grow. These include an amendment to modernize the company’s voting standards by aligning its charter with current Delaware corporate law, addressing voting requirements that previously prevented certain charter amendments from being approved even when a substantial majority of votes cast were in favor. The meeting also includes a proposal to amend the company’s charter to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, which was previously presented to stockholders at the company’s 2025 annual meeting and received strong support from the votes cast, and which the Board believes is the most effective way to provide the company with the flexibility needed to meet its financial obligations and support ongoing business needs. If this proposal is not approved, the company would proceed with a reverse stock split.

The AMA is intended to provide a forum to address questions related to the Special Meeting, explain why the Board is asking stockholders to vote again on the proposal to increase the company’s authorized shares of common stock, outline the rationale behind the Board’s vote recommendations, and clarify logistical details related to meeting access, voting eligibility, and participation.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 285 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teal Hoyos

media@plugpower.com