Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it expects to report its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, February 2, 2026. A news release will be issued at that time and a conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. ET.

During the conference call, the company will provide an overview of its business and financial performance. You are invited to listen to the call live via the company’s website, www.woodward.com, on February 2, 2026. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events and Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the company’s website for one year.

You may also listen to the live call by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 (U.S. domestic) or 1 (646) 307-1963 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 4675940.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

CONTACT: Dan Provaznik Director Investor Relations 970-498-3849 Dan.Provaznik@Woodward.com



