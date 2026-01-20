PlayKami Announces Founding Team to Build Trusted Marketplace for Collectibles





SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlayKami , the premier collectibles marketplace that blends verified physical inventory with digital ownership rails, today officially introduced its founding leadership team. This team brings together expertise from the fields of finance, venture capital, and large-scale platform management. The goal of this leadership group is to create a secure environment where collectors can trade high value physical cards with a focus on authenticity, transparent pricing, and collector safety.

Founding Vision and Institutional Pedigree

PlayKami was co-founded by Ash and Chris, two veterans combining experience across digital assets, consumer applications, and scaling operational systems.

Ash (Co-Founder): Brings extensive experience from the digital asset venture capital sector and has built a significant following by publishing market analysis and product breakdowns. He also leads Memento Research. This is a dedicated research brand specializing in the intersection of finance and modern market structures. At PlayKami Ash oversees product positioning, growth strategies, and marketplace design.



Brings extensive experience from the digital asset venture capital sector and has built a significant following by publishing market analysis and product breakdowns. He also leads Memento Research. This is a dedicated research brand specializing in the intersection of finance and modern market structures. At PlayKami Ash oversees product positioning, growth strategies, and marketplace design. Chris (Co-Founder): Leverages a specialized background in venture capital as well as strategy and operations in previous startups. His leadership ensures the platform’s bridge between physical PSA-graded assets and digital ownership meets rigorous regulatory and safety standards.





Operational Excellence and Product Security Directing the platform’s product roadmap and daily operations is Scott, serving as Head of Operations.

Scott (Head of Operations): A veteran of the Ronin ecosystem, Scott previously managed high-volume gaming infrastructure at one of the world’s most successful blockchain networks. At PlayKami, he oversees the integration of the Octane-audited smart contracts and the platform's self-custodial wallet architecture.





A Commitment to Collector Safety

The leadership team has established a security protocol designed to protect collectors and reduce the two biggest problems in collectibles marketplaces: trust and settlement. PlayKami emphasizes structured processes for authenticity checks, inventory handling, and clear user options after each purchase, such as keeping, trading, redeeming, or selling back based on item availability. Every physical item in the inventory is stored in high security facilities located within the United States. These assets are fully insured at 100% of their current market value.

To ensure absolute fairness the platform uses audited smart contracts to manage transactions. This technology provides a transparent record of ownership that is superior to traditional marketplace models. By combining professional vaulting with third-party authentication from well-known companies like PSA, the team is building a more reliable future for the global collectibles community.

Current and Future Marketplace Categories

PlayKami currently supports several trading card categories:

Pokémon cards

One Piece cards

The platform is actively expanding into additional high value collectibles:

Luxury watches

Designer handbags

Additional gaming cards





About PlayKami

PlayKami is a collectibles marketplace for trading real-world assets through authenticated digital ownership. The platform features transparent, audited pack opening protocols alongside a secure marketplace for buying and selling real collectibles with guaranteed authenticity. This creates a 1-to-1 link between digital records and physical inventory. All assets are authenticated by experts and secured in insured, climate-controlled PSA vaults.

