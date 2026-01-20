AmpliTech Group Becomes First US Based Company To Achieve O-RAN Certification For Its ORAN 5G 64T64R MIMO Radio Platform

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), today announced that its flagship 5G Open RAN radio, 64T64R MIMO has successfully completed the O-RAN ALLIANCE Certification and Badging Program at the Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems, an O-RAN Alliance–qualified Open Testing and Integration Centre (OTIC).

The certification confirms that the radio platform conforms to O-RAN technical specifications governing key radio interfaces and operational behaviors. The certification is identified as Certificate/Badge ID NANU26001 and references the O-RAN.WG4.CONF.0-v09.00 conformance test specification.

Why This Certification Is Important

Open RAN architectures rely on standardized interfaces that allow radios, baseband units, and software from different suppliers to operate together in a single network. Independent conformance certification through an authorized OTIC verifies that equipment meets these specifications, helping network operators and system integrators deploy multi-vendor networks with greater confidence and predictability.

By completing this certification process, AmpliTech’s Massive MIMO radio has demonstrated alignment with O-RAN requirements commonly used in commercial and private 5G deployments.

Impact on Network Performance and Everyday Connectivity

The certification applies to AmpliTech’s 64T64R Massive MIMO radio supporting 5G NR Band n78 (3.55–3.7 GHz) with up to 100 MHz carrier bandwidth, TDD operation, and O-RAN Split 7-2x (Category B). This configuration is widely used in high-capacity 5G macro networks designed to serve densely populated and high-traffic environments, including urban centers, transportation hubs, campuses, stadiums, and enterprise or industrial sites.

In addition to new Open RAN deployments, this radio supports large mobile network operators (MNOs) as they expand and improve existing networks while transitioning toward O-RAN-based 5G architectures. Standards-based conformance enables phased upgrades, capacity expansion, and modernization alongside established infrastructure.

For end users, networks built with this class of technology are associated with higher capacity, more consistent data speeds during peak usage periods, improved reliability in dense environments, and support for advanced applications such as high-definition video, cloud services, smart infrastructure, and connected devices.

Mr. Fawad Maqbool, CEO and CTO of AmpliTech Group, stated: “O-RAN conformance certification is a meaningful step that confirms our radio platform aligns with industry-defined standards for Open RAN deployments. Independent validation through an authorized OTIC supports interoperability and helps ensure our products can be integrated into real-world 5G networks designed to deliver reliable, high-capacity, high-speed connectivity in dense environments.”

About the O-RAN Certification & Badging Program

The O-RAN Certification & Badging Program uses standardized test procedures administered by authorized OTICs to independently verify conformance with O-RAN specifications.

About the Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems at Northeastern University

The Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems is an interdisciplinary research institute focused on pioneering next-generation wireless systems and networks, including 5G, 6G, and large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) applications. WIoT brings together more than one hundred researchers across disciplines and works closely with industry, government, and academic partners to accelerate the development and deployment of open, programmable, and AI-powered wireless networks. https://wiot.northeastern.edu/.

Within the Institute, the Open6G Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC) serves as a North American OTIC in the Boston area, approved by the O-RAN ALLIANCE. It provides comprehensive testing, integration, and certification services for Open RAN products, including conformance, interoperability, performance, and end-to-end testing, with particular emphasis on massive MIMO and AI-native Open RAN architectures.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGW) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group 5G Divisions work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For further information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that company’s certifications and projections are based on continuation of receipt of orders against signed LOI’s and positive market conditions. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com