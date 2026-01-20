LoyaltyLion launches AI Campaigns to help Shopify brands drive more loyalty revenue

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoyaltyLion has launched AI Campaigns , a new collection of AI-powered features designed to help Shopify brands with loyalty programs drive more revenue with minimal manual effort.

AI Campaigns take the guesswork out of loyalty program management by continuously reviewing loyalty and purchase data in real time. Rather than relying on static rules or manual analysis, the technology monitors member behavior as it happens and uncovers opportunities to influence action across different customer segments. This allows brands to understand which members are most likely to respond to specific incentives at specific moments and to act on those insights quickly, without increasing operational complexity.

The first AI Campaigns now live include Points Multiplier Event Campaigns, Reward Discounting Campaigns and Birthday Bundle Campaigns - each designed to target a specific moment in the customer lifecycle where better timing and relevance can unlock incremental revenue and stronger engagement.

Points Multipliers help brands boost demand during quieter trading periods. LoyaltyLion AI analyzes performance patterns and real-time activity to recommend when bonus point promotions will drive repeat purchases and increased order frequency.

For Reward Discounting, LoyaltyLion AI identifies which customers are close to redeeming and which reward discounts are most likely to prompt redemption. Early or unexpected access to rewards increases conversion while reinforcing long-term loyalty.

Birthday Bundles turn a familiar loyalty perk into an effective growth lever. LoyaltyLion AI assesses how different member segments respond to birthday rewards and recommends the offers most likely to be redeemed, driving higher engagement and additional spend.

All AI Campaign recommendations combine real-time loyalty data and member attributes with aggregated industry benchmarks drawn from over 10k brands and millions of program members. Brands benefit from wider performance signals while keeping campaigns grounded in live consumer behavior.

The launch follows two years of investment to prepare LoyaltyLion’s platform for AI, including rebuilding its data architecture to create a structured, interoperable foundation that is reliably interpreted by both people and AI systems.

Charlie Casey, CEO at LoyaltyLion , said, “For over 12 years, LoyaltyLion has pioneered loyalty innovation on Shopify. Over the past two years, we have been preparing our data platform for this next evolution. We are now ready to bring trustworthy AI tools to the brands that trust us with their loyalty programs, so they can drive more revenue growth from existing customers.”

