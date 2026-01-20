Plastics Injection Molding Market to Reach USD 201.47 Million Tons by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Injection Molding - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Plastics Injection Molding Market is poised for dynamic growth, projected to expand from USD 163.78 million tons in 2026 to USD 201.47 million tons by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.23% between 2026 and 2031. This steady growth highlights the significance of injection molding in cost-efficient, high-volume production for industries such as packaging, automotive, electronics, and medical devices. Factors driving this growth include the surge of e-commerce, the rise in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, and increasing regulatory demands for circularity. Furthermore, manufacturers are counteracting rising input costs by harnessing energy-efficient all-electric machines and innovative material blends.

Regional opportunities are amplified by growing electronics clusters in Asia-Pacific, reshoring initiatives in North America, and Europe's pioneering role in recyclability regulations. However, the market does face challenges, such as volatile resin pricing connected to crude oil and stringent global anti-plastic regulations, which press companies to invest in recycled inputs and digital quality control technologies.

Trends and Insights

Surge in E-commerce-Driven Packaging Demand: E-commerce has boosted the need for strong yet lightweight packaging solutions. Mono-material packages like polyethylene and polypropylene are increasingly preferred. The EU's 2025 Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, which mandates recycled content in PET food packaging by 2030, stimulates demand for redesigned tooling and processes. In the U.S., Extended Producer Responsibility fees across 14 states promote eco-friendly designs and advanced resin reclamation technologies. These developments are driving volume growth, particularly in the thin-wall container segment.



Automotive Light-weighting: OEMs are significantly substituting plastics to meet CO? targets and enhance EV range. Strategies like Tesla's gigacasting are increasing demand for injection-molded trims. Battery producers are turning to thermoplastic housings for significant weight reduction. The ISO 14040 standard influences these choices, promoting recyclable resins. This trend boosts the market for engineering-grade polymers such as polyamide and polycarbonate.



Crude-Oil Linked Resin Pricing Volatility: Fluctuations in polyethylene and polypropylene prices due to geopolitical tensions and tariffs impact cost structures. This uncertainty encourages converters to adopt multi-sourcing strategies and refrain from long-term commitments, affecting market expansions and nudging toward hedging and formula-pricing contracts.

Additional market drivers include robust demand for medical disposables and tightening global regulations.



Segment Analysis: Polyethylene leads with a 36.05% market share as of 2025, anticipated to grow at a 5.02% CAGR. Its dominance stems from applications in packaging and automotive components. Polycarbonate is making inroads in automotive glazing and headlamps, while bio-based polyamides gain traction in under-the-hood parts.



The report segments the market by raw material type (Polypropylene, ABS, Polystyrene, etc.), application (Packaging, Automotive, Healthcare, etc.), and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, etc.).



Geography Analysis: Asia-Pacific, holding a 34.10% market share, is growing rapidly due to rising electronics and automotive output. North America benefits from reshoring efforts, while Europe invests in recycling technologies to meet regulatory requirements. South America and the Middle East & Africa strengthen their positions through localized production and regional investments.



