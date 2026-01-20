Insect Repellent Market to Hit USD 11.4 Billion by 2026 Amid Rising Demand

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insect Repellent - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insect repellent market is on an upward trajectory, with an estimated size of USD 11.4 billion by 2026, growing from USD 10.69 billion in 2025. By 2031, projections suggest a valuation of USD 15.71 billion, driven by a 6.62% CAGR over 2026-2031. This growth is primarily fueled by increasing global concerns over vector-borne diseases, a shift towards outdoor lifestyles, and innovations in repellent delivery systems.

The European Commission identifies Haiti and Brazil as high-risk nations for vector-borne diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean, with index scores of 8.9 and 8.8, respectively, in 2025. While Asia-Pacific leads as the dominant region, North America and Europe are experiencing heightened demand due to the expansion of mosquito habitats caused by climate change.

Despite the rising popularity of natural active ingredients and spatial repellent formats, conventional products such as DEET and pyrethroids continue to maintain their market edge due to proven efficacy and regulatory backing. Market players are investing in R&D, seasonal promotions, and enhancing e-commerce strategies to navigate between cost-effective and premium options.

Global Insect Repellent Market Trends and Insights Rise in Vector-borne Diseases

The World Health Organization reported that vector-borne diseases result in over 700,000 deaths worldwide annually. Climate change has extended vector habitats into formerly safe, temperate regions, leading to increased demand for repellents. Consumers are opting for alternatives amid rising pyrethroid resistance in malaria vectors, with DEET, picaridin, and IR3535 highlighted by health agencies for effective protection.

Increasing Outdoor Recreational Activities

Post-pandemic shifts have led to increased outdoor recreational participation. In 2024, the Outdoor Foundation noted that over 63.4 million U.S. individuals engaged in hiking, marking a peak since 2010. This trend has bolstered sales in adventure tourism, outdoor sports equipment, and repellents, expanding market reach beyond traditional outdoor activities to include everyday outdoor experiences.

Competition from Alternative Protection Methods

The market faces competition from innovations like permethrin-treated clothing, bed nets, and electronic devices. Despite mixed efficacy evidence, consumer interest persists due to convenience and chemical-free appeal. Alternatives like integrated pest management in residential settings are reducing dependence on personal repellents.

Other Drivers

Increased pet ownership

Preference for natural products

Health concerns over chemical use

Segment Analysis

In 2025, sprays and aerosols held 45.72% of the market, appealing through convenience and instant application. Liquid vaporizers are the fastest-growing segment, expected to grow at a 7.32% CAGR through 2031, driven by spatial protection technology and consumer preference for continuous coverage. Innovations in controlled-release formulas, such as Godrej's 'Renofluthrin', promise longer protection per use.

Natural insect repellents predict an 8.05% CAGR through 2031. Despite modest current market presence, advancements in nano-emulsion technology are enhancing the efficacy of natural products against major vectors like DEET.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Newell Brands Inc.

Enesis Group

Quantum Health

Jyothy Labs Limited

Sawyer Products Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

Tender Corporation (Natrapel)

Kao Corporation

The Coleman Company, Inc.

Merck KGaA (IR3535)

3M

Coleman (Repel brand)

Wondercide Inc.

Sawyer Products, Inc.

Enesis Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyw0u2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.