Saudi Beauty Market to Reach USD 10.84 Billion by 2031, Driven by Vision 2030

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia beauty and personal care market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating an increase from USD 7.56 billion in 2025 to USD 8.03 billion in 2026, ultimately reaching USD 10.84 billion by 2031. This projected growth is underpinned by a CAGR of 6.17% between 2026 and 2031. Key factors driving this trajectory include evolving consumer behaviors, regulatory modernization, and the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 agenda. A notable outcome of these changes has been the rise in female workforce participation to 36% by early 2023, surpassing initial targets.

Personal care products currently dominate spending, although decorative cosmetics are experiencing rapid volume growth, spurred by shifting social norms and increased makeup usage among working women. The convergence of higher female labor participation, strict halal certifications, and Vision 2030 tourism objectives is creating fertile ground for brands that align with efficacy and cultural values. Clean-beauty brands are gaining traction by meeting halal, ethical, and skin-health standards with formulations designed to withstand the desert climate. While multinational companies usually lead the market, local digital-native brands are identifying niche opportunities through influencer collaborations and regulatory expertise.

Saudi Arabia Beauty and Personal Care Market Trends and Insights

High Social-Media Influence on Beauty Trends: Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat have revolutionized product discovery for Gen Z Saudi females, transforming brand-building into an influencer-driven endeavor. Social or chat commerce channels, such as WhatsApp and Instagram Shopping, are now primary origins for online beauty purchases. This environment benefits nimble digital-native brands over established players that may have slower market-response capabilities.

Rising Demand for Halal-Certified Cosmetics: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) and the GCC Standardization Organization's GSO 1943:2024 standard have established stringent compliance frameworks that distinguish the Saudi market from secular counterparts. The halal certification process encompasses ingredient sourcing, manufacturing processes, and packaging, thus presenting hurdles for international brands lacking familiarity with Islamic guidelines. This demand intersecting with a preference for natural and botanical ingredients creates a niche for clean-beauty products.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements Hinder Growth: SFDA mandates pre-market notification for cosmetics, requiring significant documentation and compliance with local standards. Coupled with customs duties and import documentation needs, these requirements can delay market entry for foreign brands, favoring companies with local manufacturing capabilities to circumvent import-related challenges.

Other critical dynamics involve the expansion of men's grooming, increased grooming needs due to rising female workforce participation, and risks posed by counterfeit products.

Segment Analysis: Within the market, personal care products are expected to hold a dominant 86.64% share in 2025, with cosmetics and makeup witnessing higher growth rates driven by evolving social norms. The premium segment, due to its dermatological validation and association with international luxury brands, is set for a 6.62% CAGR through 2031. Shiseido's acquisition of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare for Middle East expansion underscores the importance of premium growth.

The mass market's enduring popularity is attributed to its accessibility via supermarkets and hypermarkets, whereas premium products are more concentrated in affluent urban centers like Riyadh and Jeddah.

The report segments the market by Product Type (Personal Care, Cosmetics/Makeup), Category (Premium, Mass), Ingredient Type (Natural, Organic), and Distribution Channel, providing a comprehensive analysis valuable for industry stakeholders.

Companies in this Analysis:

L'Oreal S.A.

Unilever PLC

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Coty Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Kao Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Revlon, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Natura & Co

Mary Kay Inc.

The Body Shop International Ltd.

Bath & Body Works, Inc.

Wella Company

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxhudq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.