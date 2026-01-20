Fluorspar Market to Reach 9.44 Million Tons by 2031, Driven by Emerging Demand Streams

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorspar - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Fluorspar market is poised for growth, with projections indicating an increase from 8.01 million tons in 2025 to 8.23 million tons in 2026, ultimately reaching 9.44 million tons by 2031, at a 2.77% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over 2026-2031. This steady growth underscores the mineral's essential role in hydrofluoric-acid production, steel and aluminum metallurgy, and fluoropolymer manufacturing. As demand emerges in battery, semiconductor, and refrigerant supply chains, stakeholders are adapting to market dynamics, with China continuing as the principal supplier, accounting for over 60% of mined output. However, export-control measures by China are prompting strategic responses from end users seeking dual sources, stockpiling, and long-term contracts.

Global Fluorspar Market Trends and Insights

Increasing Demand for Fluorochemicals The transition to low-global-warming-potential refrigerants is driving a surge in hydrofluoric-acid consumption, demonstrated by Chemours' 25% revenue increase in its Thermal and Specialized Solutions division in Q2 2025. The U.S. AIM Act and EU F-Gas regulations are stimulating the replacement of high-GWP HFCs. Each electric vehicle requires approximately 30 kg of acid-spar equivalent, strengthening the link between battery growth and bulk fluorspar demand. Concurrently, process innovations, such as a new electrochemical method by South Korean researchers, are enhancing hydrofluoroether yields, potentially reducing raw-ore usage per ton of fluorochemicals.

Emerging Markets in Steel and Aluminum Production India's crude-steel production rose to 151.967 million tons for fiscal 2024-25, marking a 5.3% year-on-year increase. This growth has led to a rise in metallurgical-grade fluorspar procurement. The Gulf Cooperation Council is expanding aluminum smelters under Saudi Vision 2030, with advances in circular economy allowing for high-purity AlF3 extraction from waste, potentially supplanting some acid-spar requirements in regions with strong recycling networks.

Environmental Regulations and Compliance Costs The U.S. EPA's new zero-liquid-discharge requirement for fluorspar mills has pressured operators into investing USD 10-15 million in advanced systems. Concurrently, China's safety campaign has reduced small-scale mining licenses, and OECD buyers are auditing Mongolian supply chains due to labor concerns. New PFAS drinking-water limits broaden monitoring responsibilities for fluorochemical sites.

Segment Analysis Acid-grade fluorspar held a 61.36% market share in 2025, crucial for hydrofluoric-acid synthesis used in refrigeration and smelting industries. Innovations in flotation and pressure-leaching are enhancing grade flexibility, potentially reducing China's market dominance as North American supply grows.

The Fluorspar Report segments the market by Grade (Acid, Ceramic, Metallurgical, Optical, Lapidary), Variety (Antozonite, Blue John, Chlorophane, Yttrocerite), Application (Metallurgical, Ceramics, Chemicals), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle-East/Africa), with forecasts provided in volume (Tons).

Geography Analysis The Asia-Pacific region, comprising 73.88% of the 2025 market volume, is expected to grow at a 2.95% CAGR through 2031. North America is reducing import reliance, with Utah and Canada enhancing local supply. European and African countries, alongside Middle-Eastern policy shifts, are fostering local processing and foreign investments.

