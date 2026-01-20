Modular Refineries Industry Business Report 2025-2030 - Shift Toward Local Fuel Blending and Distribution Reduces Transport Costs and Boosts Demand

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Refineries Market - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Modular Refineries was valued at US$2.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The resurgence of modular refineries is driven by several key global dynamics: the need to reduce fuel import dependence, expand refining capacity in underserved regions, monetize stranded oil reserves, and promote energy security through localized processing. In oil-producing countries with underdeveloped downstream infrastructure - especially in parts of Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America - modular refineries present a practical alternative to megaprojects that often suffer from delays, cost overruns, and regulatory bottlenecks. Their adaptability to varied feedstock types and regional fuel demand makes them strategically valuable for national and private energy agendas alike.

What Is Driving Long-Term Growth in the Modular Refineries Market?



The growth in the modular refineries market is driven by the need for scalable, low-cost refining solutions that can be rapidly deployed to meet regional fuel demand, reduce dependency on imports, and utilize local crude resources. The post-COVID recovery in oil demand, geopolitical disruptions in fuel supply chains, and renewed focus on decentralized energy infrastructure are further amplifying interest in modular refining systems.



Supportive policies around local content development, foreign direct investment (FDI), and public-private partnerships are enabling project feasibility, especially in frontier markets. As countries seek to create downstream value chains, modular refineries are being positioned as anchors for integrated energy parks, petrochemical complexes, and job creation initiatives. Environmental compliance, modular carbon footprint optimization, and alignment with energy transition goals will play a growing role in project structuring and capital access.



As energy geopolitics evolve and nations reassess their refining footprints, modular refineries offer a timely and resilient alternative to traditional infrastructure - supporting distributed, adaptive, and economically viable refining strategies for both emerging and mature markets.



Which Regions, Projects, and Industry Players Are Driving the Modular Refinery Market Expansion?



Africa is currently the most active region for modular refinery development, with Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, and Uganda investing heavily in small- to mid-scale refinery projects to curb refined fuel imports and reduce foreign exchange outflows. Nigeria alone has over 25 modular refinery licenses issued, with several units already commissioned or under construction. Similar activity is being observed in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan, and parts of Central America, where modular projects are being used to monetize domestic crude and reduce logistical bottlenecks.



Private sector players, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms, equipment manufacturers, and indigenous oil companies, are partnering with governments to develop modular facilities on build-own-operate (BOO) or joint venture models. U.S.-based companies are leading the export of modular refinery units, supported by EXIM-backed financing. Petrochemical and specialty fuel manufacturers are also exploring modular configurations to meet localized demand for asphalt, kerosene, naphtha, and aviation fuel. The market is also witnessing renewed interest from investors focused on energy security and regional industrialization.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Crude Oil Distillation Unit segment, which is expected to reach US$926.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Topping Unit segment is also set to grow at 3.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $649.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $644.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Type (Crude Oil Distillation Unit, Topping Unit, Hydroskimming Refinery, Full Conversion Refinery, Bitumen Refinery, Carbon Black Refinery); Capacity (200 - 10000 BPD, 10001 - 20000 BPD, 20001 - 30000 BPD); End-Use (Government Refinery, Private Refinery).

Type (Crude Oil Distillation Unit, Topping Unit, Hydroskimming Refinery, Full Conversion Refinery, Bitumen Refinery, Carbon Black Refinery); Capacity (200 - 10000 BPD, 10001 - 20000 BPD, 20001 - 30000 BPD); End-Use (Government Refinery, Private Refinery). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 383 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

World Market Trajectories

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Modular Refineries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Decentralized and Distributed Oil Processing Drives Adoption of Modular Refineries

Expansion of Fuel Demand in Remote and Underserved Regions Throws the Spotlight on Modular Refining Solutions

Rising Need for Rapid Deployment and Lower Capital Costs Spurs Preference for Modular Infrastructure

Government Policies Favoring Energy Security and Import Substitution Strengthen Business Case for Modular Plants

Growth in Small-Scale Crude Oil Production Sites Propels Investment in Regionally Focused Refineries

Advancements in Prefabrication and Skid-Mounted Technologies Enhance Scalability and Portability

Use of Modular Units in Post-Conflict and Disaster Recovery Zones Expands Deployment Opportunities

Increased Public-Private Partnerships in Energy Infrastructure Drive Financing of Modular Refinery Projects

Shift Toward Local Fuel Blending and Distribution Reduces Transport Costs and Boosts Demand

Integration of Desulfurization and Residue Upgrading Units Strengthens Environmental Compliance

Focus on Modularization of Ancillary Systems (Power, Storage, Water Treatment) Improves Operational Independence

Supportive Regulatory Frameworks in Africa, Asia, and Latin America Accelerate Market Entry

Expansion of Methanol, Gasoline, and Diesel Production via Modular Routes Enhances Flexibility

OEM-Driven Turnkey Delivery Models Lower Entry Barriers for Emerging Market Operators

Rising Fuel Demand in Landlocked and Inland Regions Propels Need for Mobile Refinery Solutions

Innovation in Modular GTL and BTL Technologies Strengthens Feedstock Diversification

Focus on Flare Gas Monetization and Waste-to-Energy Refining Boosts Circular Economy Integration

Global Volatility in Crude and Fuel Prices Spurs Interest in Small-Batch, Rapid Response Refining Assets

Challenges in Pipeline Infrastructure Development Drive Preference for On-Site Refining Alternatives

Growing Emphasis on Domestic Value Addition Supports National Refinery Capacity Expansion

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 44 companies featured in this Modular Refineries market report

AIPCC Energy Ltd.

Apache Refinery Services

Axens

Brahms Oil Refineries Ltd.

Chemex Global

Costello

Honeywell UOP

IDOM

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd.

Missory

Peiyang Chemical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Plant Process Group, LLC

Porner Group

Process Manufacturing

Propak Systems Ltd.

Pyramid E&C

Refinery Equipment of Texas, LLC

Samsung Engineering

Thermopac Process Engineering LLP

VFuels, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4sbcyz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment