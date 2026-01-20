Wingspan Advisors to Launch WSA Century Fund and Host Alpha Summit to Select Fund Leadership

New York, NY, USA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wingspan Advisors (WSA), a global investment firm, has announced plans to establish the “WSA Century Investment Fund,” a fund targeting a capital raise of $10 billion. The fund will focus on asset classes across multiple global markets, with particular attention to sectors undergoing structural transformation, such as technology, healthcare, energy, and finance.

The initiative marks a strategic expansion for WSA, which currently reports over $10 billion in assets under management. The firm offers portfolio management and wealth advisory services to institutional and private clients, emphasizing a multi-asset, research-driven approach.

As part of the fund’s development, WSA will host the WSA Alpha Summit, an internal event designed to determine the leadership of the WSA Century Investment Fund. Two senior portfolio managers, Johnathan Sterling and Mark Wexler, will present their respective investment strategies in a structured evaluation process that includes input from WSA’s investment committee.





Sterling advocates a diversified, risk-managed approach centered on equities and ETFs. His strategy focuses on identifying companies with consistent fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Wexler, by contrast, is known for thematic and high-conviction positions in emerging sectors, including fintech, AI, and blockchain. His investment approach emphasizes identifying early-stage opportunities in industries undergoing rapid innovation.

The Alpha Summit will provide an opportunity for both professionals to present their methodologies and risk frameworks in a formal setting. The selected lead manager will be tasked with shaping the WSA Century Fund’s strategy and overseeing its execution in alignment with WSA’s governance standards.

According to the firm, the event is intended not only to formalize fund leadership selection but also to offer transparency into WSA’s decision-making processes and strategic outlook.

About Wingspan Advisors (WSA)

Wingspan Advisors is a global investment firm based in New York, offering asset management and wealth advisory services. The firm supports institutional and private clients across developed and emerging markets. With an emphasis on research, risk management, and portfolio diversification, WSA aims to align long-term capital with structural growth trends across multiple sectors.

