Logistics Reply announces the launch of its warehouse AI Agent Builder, GaliLEA Dynamic Intelligence

TURIN, Italy, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logistics Reply , the Reply group company specialising in innovative solutions for supply chain execution and warehouse management, announced today the release of GaliLEA Dynamic Intelligence , the new AI Agent Builder, part of its agentic AI solution natively embedded within the LEA Reply TM Platform , the microservices-based platform for warehouse and supply chain execution.

Designed to support warehouse operations through a flexible and scalable architecture, LEA Reply enables end-to-end supply chain execution while continuously evolving to address increasing levels of automation and operational complexity. With the introduction of GaliLEA Dynamic Intelligence, the platform enables users to design, configure, and deploy their own AI agents directly within operational workflows.

This new enhancement allows customers to configure AI agents within LEA Reply WMS according to specific operational needs. Through a visual interface, users can define data sources, behaviours, and actions, enabling agents to correlate information from multiple internal and external systems, detect anomalies, trigger workflows, and support decision-making based on real-time operational data.

The solution is based on modular components such as prompts, tools, models, and triggers, enabling even complex scenarios to be built without programming knowledge or AI expertise. This approach accelerates the implementation of AI-driven processes, reduces technical dependencies, and makes automation more widely accessible across operations and business teams. Because Dynamic Intelligence is fully integrated into the LEA Reply environment, the solution can be deployed directly in live warehouse operations, delivering tangible benefits in terms of automation, productivity, and operational responsiveness across the supply chain.

In 2024, Logistics Reply was recognised with the LogiMat Best Product Award for its multi-agent AI solution GaliLEA, which brings agentic AI directly into customers’ daily workflows, enabling smarter orchestration, real-time decision support, and autonomous execution of repetitive or time-sensitive tasks.

With Dynamic Intelligence, customers can:

Build AI agents that react dynamically to operational events

Connect agents to multiple internal and external data sources

Automate exception handling and repetitive decisions

Streamline warehouse processes through adaptive AI-driven actions

Design agents that support monitoring, analysis, and decision-making

Rapidly prototype and deploy new use cases without specialised AI skills

By extending the practical application of artificial intelligence to customer-specific warehouse contexts, the solution empowers organisations to achieve higher levels of adaptive automation, resilience, and operational efficiency.

“With more than 30 years of experience in warehouse execution and end-to-end supply chain processes, we have designed LEA Reply to continuously evolve alongside our customers’ operational needs,” said Piercarlo Benetti, Partner at Logistics Reply. “GaliLEA Dynamic Intelligence marks a significant step in bringing agentic AI to the heart of warehouse operations. By enabling customers to create and govern their own AI agents, we are opening a new phase of flexibility, autonomy, and continuous optimisation.”

Dynamic Intelligence is available as part of the GaliLEA AI suite within LEA Reply and can be activated across new and existing implementations. For more information, visit: www.logistics-reply.com

Logistics Reply

Logistics Reply is the Reply group company specialised in delivering state-of-the-art software to transform supply chains, blending modularity with enhanced connectivity, to meet the dynamic demands of modern warehousing and logistics. Our solutions ensure seamless collaboration between systems, humans, and machines, creating a digital footprint orchestrating advanced automation. We optimise warehouse efficiency through smart robotics and enhance operational decision-making with AI. With over 25 years of pioneering experience, we lead clients through their digital transformation, ensuring rapid value and lasting quality.

Discover our innovative software solutions at www.logistics-reply.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf846ed5-dfa3-49e6-a122-e85742c35ad7