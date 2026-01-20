Massachusetts High Schools Partner with OneGoal to Help More Students Realize Their Postsecondary Dreams

Boston, MA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph High School, Woburn Memorial High School, Fenway High School, Brockton High School, and Salem Public Schools have joined a growing network of OneGoal partners in Massachusetts, a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming postsecondary advising and support so every student can achieve their college and career aspirations.

Randolph, Woburn, Brockton, and Fenway High School are offering OneGoal’s postsecondary readiness curriculum, which integrates a structured, credit-bearing experience into the school day. This curriculum helps students identify their interests, explore and connect career and education pathways, build financial literacy, and set goals for life after graduation. Through high school and into their first year of a postsecondary pathway, students receive continued guidance to complete applications, secure financial aid, plan for potential obstacles, and persist through their first year of college or other credentialing programs. By integrating OneGoal with the schools’ established Early College programs, partners will enhance student experiences and allow them to build the necessary skills for success in their chosen pathways after high school.

Salem Public Schools partners with OneGoal at the systems level. Through this district-wide initiative, OneGoal is collaborating with Salem’s leadership team to strengthen advising structures across schools, enhance educator training, and align district practices to support improved postsecondary outcomes for all students.

“We are proud to partner with OneGoal this school year to accelerate our efforts to support first-generation college-going students and their families,” said Dr. Stephen Zrike, Superintendent, Salem Public Schools. “We are enthusiastic about increasing the number of FAFSA applications, the documented number of postsecondary plans and the confidence that our students and families have about their ability to make an informed decision for their future.”

Since launching in Massachusetts in 2015, OneGoal has reached over 11,000 students statewide. The impact is clear: 98% of district leaders report that OneGoal’s support will positively influence their students’ postsecondary outcomes, and 89% say they’ve gained new skills to strengthen postsecondary readiness within their districts.

Across these new partnerships, district and school leaders aim to improve key measures of student success while expanding students’ access to the advising, resources, and adult support needed to succeed in their chosen postsecondary pathways.

OneGoal is prepared to partner with additional schools and districts in Massachusetts to address their unique postsecondary advising and readiness needs. To learn more and to partner with OneGoal in your school or district, visit onegoal.org.

###

OneGoal transforms postsecondary advising and support so that every student can define their own future. We’re building a movement with our partners to close the opportunity gap. We work with partner schools and districts to build their knowledge and capacity. The result is more equitable and effective support for all students. Since our inception, OneGoal has reached over 150,000 students with our unique approach, honed over 15 years, prioritizing strong human relationships. And it’s proven to deliver real student impact. 80% of OneGoal high school graduates enroll in a postsecondary institution, and 72% of those who enroll persist one year after high school. An independent study by the University of Chicago found that OneGoal students are up to 40% more likely to earn their postsecondary degrees than students from similar backgrounds. For more information, visit onegoal.org.

Contact Info



Stephen Barker

stephen.barker@onegoalgraduation.org

+1 316-734-1042

Attachment