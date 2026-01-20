Leading Economic Consulting Expert Ernesto Estrada González Joins FTI Consulting in Mexico City

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has announced the appointment of Ernesto Estrada González as a Senior Managing Director in the Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice within the firm’s Economic Consulting segment in Mexico City, Mexico.

Dr. Estrada will lead FTI Consulting’s Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice within Mexico, bringing more than 25 years of experience in economic analysis, competition policy, regulation and complex dispute matters. His experience strengthens FTI Consulting’s capabilities in Mexico and supports the continued expansion of its Economic Consulting offering across Latin America.

“Ernesto’s exceptional combination of academic rigor, public-sector leadership and private-sector advisory experience makes him uniquely positioned to help us develop and expand our economic disputes and competition capabilities in the region as litigation continues to increase. His arrival marks an important step in building a leading-edge economic consulting platform in Mexico,” said Randal Heeb, Leader of Litigation and Dispute Resolution for Economic Consulting in the Americas at FTI Consulting.

Dr. Estrada brings deep expertise advising clients and authorities on antitrust investigations, merger reviews, tariff-setting proceedings, arbitration and complex litigation, as well as matters involving regulation and public policy. His experience spans a wide range of industries, including energy, telecommunications, banking, transportation, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, public procurement and manufacturing, further enhancing FTI Consulting’s ability to support clients facing high-stakes disputes and regulatory challenges in the region.

“FTI Consulting’s Economic Consulting segment is widely recognized for its intellectual leadership and impact in complex disputes and competition matters around the world, particularly in Latin America,” Dr. Estrada said. “I am excited to join a firm with such a strong global platform and to help build and expand its economic consulting practice in Mexico, supporting clients as they navigate increasingly sophisticated regulatory and litigation environments.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Dr. Estrada served as an independent economic consultant and was previously a partner at SAI Law & Economics and PME & Associates, advising on antitrust investigations, merger reviews, arbitration and complex litigation matters. Earlier, he held senior public-sector roles as a Commissioner at Mexico’s Federal Telecommunications Institute and as Chief Economist of the Federal Competition Commission, where he led economic analysis in high-profile competition and regulatory cases. He also held senior executive positions at Petróleos Mexicanos (“Pemex”), including Chief Financial Officer of Exploration and Production and Vice President of Gas Pipelines, bringing extensive experience at the intersection of economics, regulation and large-scale infrastructure.

