Jeffs’ Brands: KeepZone AI Enters into Exclusive Reseller Agreement for Anti-Drone Systems in Mexico

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. (“KeepZone”), has entered into an exclusive reseller agreement (the “Agreement”) with a leading aerospace defense technology developer (the “Aerospace Company”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, KeepZone has been granted exclusive rights to resell the Aerospace Company’s advanced counter-unmanned aerial systems (“C-UAS”) solutions in Mexico. Through this strategic partnership, KeepZone intends to offer air-domain security and defense solutions to government, security and enterprise customers, including border protection agencies, law enforcement authorities and operators of critical infrastructure, subject to applicable laws and receipt of government approvals.

The Aerospace Company’s anti-drone platform is a multi-layered soft-hard kill C-UAS system that utilizes a net launcher against hostile drones, enabling safe urban environments and minimizing collateral damage. This platform offers a comprehensive solution for strategic military bases, critical infrastructure, and infantry soldiers.

The Agreement supports KeepZone’s strategy to build a comprehensive, multi-layered homeland security ecosystem by integrating counter-drone technologies with its existing AI-driven solutions. The Aerospace Company’s product portfolio complements KeepZone’s current offerings by addressing key risks associated with unmanned aerial systems (“UAS”) operations, including C-UAS platforms, that use net-launching technology to neutralize hostile drones in battlefield, urban and perimeter-security environments.

KeepZone will promote and distribute the C-UAS solution in Mexico exclusively to approved customers. These include certain Mexican government and state entities focused on defense, security, intelligence, and critical infrastructure protection, such as the Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional, Guardia Nacional, and Petróleos Mexicanos, subject to applicable laws and receipt of government approvals.

The Agreement builds on KeepZone’s expansion in the homeland security market. Recent milestones include the entry into distribution agreements with Scanary Ltd. (for exclusion distribution rights for its AI-based radar threat detection solutions in Canada, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, and non-exclusive distribution rights in Spain and Italy), Zorronet Ltd. (for exclusion distribution rights for its autonomous AI-driven Security Operations Centers in Mexico and Israel), and STI Ltd. (for exclusion distribution rights for its under-vehicle inspection systems and explosives detection devices in Canada and Mexico), and a representation agreement with RT LTA Systems Ltd. (for its SkyStar™ aerostats in certain territories). The addition of air-safety and counter-drone technologies positions KeepZone as a potential integrator for end-to-end solutions spanning ground, air, and autonomous platforms.

Alon Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of KeepZone, commented: “We are excited about this strategic collaboration. Their proven C-UAS systems address critical gaps in drone threat mitigation and operational safety, making them well-suited for Mexico’s evolving security environment, including border protection and counter-narcotics operations. We believe this exclusive agreement will enhance our footprint in Mexico, where we already hold distribution rights to complementary solutions, and advances our mission to deliver integrated, AI-enhanced security ecosystems for government and enterprise customers.”

Jeffs’ Brands plans to continue to evaluate and address the growing global demand for advanced homeland security technologies.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands is a data-driven company that has recently pivoted into the global homeland security sector through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. Following the definitive distribution agreement with Scanary Ltd., in December 2025. Jeffs’ Brands aims to deliver comprehensive, multi-layered security ecosystems for critical infrastructure worldwide, capitalizing on the homeland security market’s significant growth potential while leveraging its expertise in data-driven operations.

For more information on Jeffs’ Brands visit https://jeffsbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

