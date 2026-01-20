Adhesives & Sealants Market will Surpass $120B by 2031 says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the adhesives and sealants market is set to grow from USD 85.38 billion in 2025 to USD 90.45 billion in 2026 and reach USD 120.67 billion by 2031, registering a 5.9% CAGR. Stricter environmental policies, particularly in Europe, are pushing manufacturers toward low-VOC and bio-based formulations. Ongoing supply constraints in key raw materials such as isocyanates continue to affect pricing, encouraging producers to explore alternative and renewable feedstock options.

Emerging Trends & Developments

Rising Use of Advanced Bonding in Lightweight Vehicle Design

Automakers, especially in the electric vehicle space, are increasingly turning to structural adhesives instead of traditional fastening methods. These materials help reduce vehicle weight, enhance safety, and enable the joining of mixed materials such as metals and composites. Adhesives also play a key role in battery systems by supporting thermal management and insulation, pushing manufacturers to adopt durable, flexible, and high-performance bonding technologies that can withstand harsh operating conditions.

Online Retail Boom Driving Smarter Packaging Adhesives

The rapid growth of e-commerce has placed new demands on packaging adhesives that can endure long shipping cycles and variable environmental conditions. Brands are moving toward high-performance solutions that ensure package integrity while also aligning with recyclability goals. At the same time, automated packaging lines favor adhesive systems that improve efficiency and reduce energy use, supporting consistent demand growth in this application area.

Prefabricated Building Techniques Fueling Adhesive Demand in Asia-Pacific

Shifts toward modular and prefabricated construction are reshaping material choices across the building sector. Fast-setting and weather-resistant adhesives are essential for assembling factory-made components and ensuring reliability during transport and installation. Expanding urban development programs across major Asian economies are further reinforcing the need for versatile bonding solutions suited to modern construction practices.

For a full breakdown of the adhesives and sealants market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/adhesives-and-sealants-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation

By Adhesive Resin

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

VAE / EVA

Other resins (polyester, rubber, etc.)

By Adhesive Technology

Solvent-borne

Reactive

Hot melt

UV-cured

Water-borne

By Sealant Resin

Silicone

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy

Other resins (bituminous, polysulfide, UV-curable, etc.)

By End-user Industry

Aerospace

Automotive

Building and construction

Footwear and leather

Healthcare

Packaging (paper and flexible)

Woodwork and joinery

Other end-user industries (electronics, consumer/DIY, etc.)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Nordic countries

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Egypt

South Africa

Algeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific region continues to lead demand, supported by large infrastructure programs, expanding electronics manufacturing, and ongoing industrial relocation across several Southeast Asian countries. Strong activity in transportation, renewable energy, housing, and consumer electronics is reinforcing the need for advanced bonding and sealing solutions, particularly those offering thermal stability and long-term durability.

Europe’s market direction is largely influenced by sustainability goals and strict environmental standards. Manufacturers are accelerating the shift toward low-emission and renewable-material formulations, especially for construction and automotive uses, while maintaining high performance expectations across applications.

Explore Competitive Landscape Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/adhesives-and-sealants-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Adhesives and Sealants Companies

3M

Aica Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema S.A. (Bostik)

Avery Dennison Corporation

DELO Industrial Adhesives

DIC Corporation

Dow

DuPont

Dymax

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

MAPEI S.p.A.

Nanpao Resins Chemical Group

Parker Hannifin

Permabond LLC

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

Soudal Group

Wacker Chemie AG

Check Out Related Industry Reports from Mordor Intelligence

GCC Labels and Release Liners Market is segmented by component, face stock material, print process, label format, end-user industry, release liner material and application, and country, with forecasts provided in USD value terms.

Read more about companies active in GCC labels and release liners market at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/gcc-labels-and-release-liners-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Hot Melt Adhesives Market is categorized by resin type (ethylene-vinyl acetate, styrenic block copolymers, and others), end-user industry (paper board & packaging, building & construction, electrical & electronic appliances, and more), and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa), with forecasts presented in USD value terms.

Read more about companies active in the hot melt adhesives market at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/hot-melt-adhesives-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.