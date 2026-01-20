Gould & Goodrich Proudly Returns to SHOT Show 2026 with Its Own Booth, Expanding Product Lines, and New Launches

LILLINGTON, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gould & Goodrich (G&G) is proud to be back at the SHOT Show in 2026 in its own dedicated booth #20531, showcasing continued growth across its duty gear, nylon, leather, and lifestyle offerings. With a long-standing heritage rooted in craftsmanship and innovation, G&G’s presence at SHOT Show this year highlights both trusted classics and an exciting lineup of new product launches.

G&G’s Point Blank Duty Gear (PBDG) line continues to expand, introducing new solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s professionals. New additions include a Universal Handcuff Case, engineered for versatility and secure carry, and a TASER® 10 Pouch, and built to provide dependable retention and accessibility in the field. The PBDG line will be featured in the Point Blank Enterprises booth #10360, giving attendees an opportunity to explore these duty-driven innovations alongside Point Blank’s industry-leading solutions.

Making its debut at SHOT Show 2026 is the all-new NyForce (NX) Line, a rugged, hard-molded synthetic nylon series built for strength and long-lasting performance. Designed to withstand demanding environments, the NX line is lightweight yet tough, resists moisture, and delivers durability professionals can rely on day in and day out.

Also launching is Nylon Light (XL), a softer and lighter nylon series created for all-day comfort without compromising durability. The XL line offers a more flexible, streamlined option while maintaining the quality and performance standards G&G is known for.

Alongside these new nylon innovations, Gould & Goodrich remains committed to what it does best—traditional leather duty gear and off-duty carry. G&G continues to manufacture its trusted leather holsters, belts, and accessories that have defined the brand for generations.

SHOT Show attendees will also get a first look at G&G’s new Shooter’s / Everyday Carry Belt, available in four leather colors, four premium finishes, and featuring two new buckle options, offering both function and refined style for range, duty, or daily wear.

Rounding out the showcase is G&G’s expanding Full Leather Lifestyle Line, which brings the brand’s craftsmanship beyond carry gear. This collection includes leather-wrapped rocks glasses, cigar cases, notebooks, luggage tags, and many other lifestyle items, blending heritage leatherwork with everyday lifestyle essentials.

For more information, to explore the full product lineup, or to shop online, visit www.gouldusa-shop.com.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., a Valeron company

Valeron provides next-generation protection with its company, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”). PBEI is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions and mission-critical law enforcement and military accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government, and law enforcement, corrections, and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at https://www.pointblankenterprises.com/

Media Contact: Amanda Slaughter

Phone: (910) 893-2071 Ext. 112

Email: aslaughter@pbearmor.com