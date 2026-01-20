Cordia to Supply Renewable District Cooling to ASU Health Headquarters in Downtown Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia, a leading provider of energy solutions, announced today that it has signed a 20-year agreement to provide chilled water service to the new Arizona State University (ASU) Health headquarters at the Phoenix Bioscience Core (PBC). The building will be cooled from Cordia’s Plant 4, a new central energy facility powered by 100% renewable electricity. Plant 4 is scheduled to break ground in March 2026 and be fully operational by the Fall of 2027.

The agreement supports ASU’s commitment to sustainability while helping meet the growing energy needs of downtown Phoenix. The ASU Health headquarters will become the sixth ASU Downtown Phoenix campus building served by Cordia’s district chilled water system.

By using a centralized cooling system, buildings at the PBC can operate more efficiently, reduce capital and O&M costs, and the need for large on-site mechanical equipment, with lower overall carbon emissions. Plant 4 is being designed to serve not only the ASU Health headquarters, but future developments across the PBC as the area continues to grow.

“This agreement is about planning for the future in a responsible way,” said Jacob Graff, Chief Operating Officer of Cordia. “With Plant 4 breaking ground this year, we’re expanding a renewable-powered energy system that supports ASU’s sustainability goals while delivering reliable cooling for one of the most important health and research districts in the region.”

The ASU Health headquarters will bring together education, research, and health-focused initiatives in downtown Phoenix, strengthening collaboration with partners throughout the PBC.

“ASU is committed to building campuses that are efficient, resilient, and designed for long-term impact,” said Tim Smith, Facilities Development and Management vice president, Arizona State University. “Collaborating with Cordia to serve ASU Health with renewable district cooling supports our sustainability goals while providing a dependable energy solution that can grow with the Downtown Phoenix campus.”

Cordia’s district energy system at the PBC helps support a more sustainable urban environment by reducing energy use, improving reliability, and supporting cleaner sources of power.

About Cordia

Cordia is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cordia serves over 700 customers with heating, cooling, and electricity throughout the U.S. Cordia is committed to driving change toward a more resilient, sustainable energy future and empowering people and communities to reach their full potential. Learn more at www.cordiaenergy.com.

Attachments