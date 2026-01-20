Teledyne Introduces the SCION Family of VIS–SWIR Cameras

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Judson Technologies, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global leader of advanced imaging solutions, announces the launch of the SCION Family of SWIR cameras—a new line of high-performance, high-volume cameras for demanding applications. The SCION platform introduces a new class of SWIR imaging solutions with a 10-micron pixel pitch and formats of 640x512 and 1280x1024, combining Teledyne’s decades of high-sensitivity sensor expertise with the speed, agility and cost-efficiency required in hyperspectral imaging, biosciences, space & defense and semiconductor markets.

SCION cameras support a wide range of applications including material analysis, fluorescence measurement, defect detection, and Earth observation. Initial sensor options deliver sensitivity from 300-1700 nm or 900-2500 nm, leveraging Teledyne’s proprietary VisGaAs (Visible-sensitive InGaAs) and MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) sensor materials. These cameras combine wide sensitivity with high frame rates and sample-up-the-ramp (SUPR) capability, enabling sub-one-electron read noise with a one-second acquisition.



“SCION reflects our ability to unite sensor manufacturing and camera system expertise within Teledyne to support evolving imaging applications,” said Paul Mark, Director of Infrared and Spectroscopy, Teledyne Judson Technologies. “By combining VisGaAs sensitivity with low‑noise, thermoelectrically cooled camera design and advanced readout modes, the SCION VIS–SWIR camera delivers a flexible platform for applications where performance, stability, and integration efficiency are critical.”

SCION leverages Teledyne’s legacy of value and reliability while meeting the cost, speed, and spectral flexibility requirements of emerging commercial and scientific markets. Its unified integration of sensor, vacuum package, and camera electronics simplifies the supply chain, reduces supplier count, minimizes technical and schedule risk, while optimizing total cost of ownership. The system is custom-designed from the pixel level though the API and SDKs, reinforcing Teledyne’s “Pixel-to-PC” architecture and providing a simple, easy-to-use infrared sensing solution.

Teledyne will showcase the SCION camera at major industry events throughout 2026. Including SPIE Photonics West on January 20-22 (Booth 427) in San Francisco, California; and at the SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference in National Harbor, Maryland on April 28-30 (Booth 703). Visitors to the Teledyne booths can view demonstrations showcasing the performance characteristics and flexible architecture of the platform.

Teledyne Vision Solutions offers the world’s most comprehensive, vertically integrated portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology. Aligned under one umbrella, Teledyne DALSA, e2v CMOS image sensors, FLIR IIS, Lumenera, Photometrics, Princeton Instruments, Judson Technologies, Acton Optics, and Adimec form an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience and best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest sensing and related technology portfolio in the world. Teledyne offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

