Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2025. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What: Enphase Energy’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 833.634.5018 International: +1.412.902.4214

Replay: United States/Canada: 855.669.9658 International: +1.412.317.0088 Replay access code: 5131981



About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 84.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.0 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

