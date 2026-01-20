Saris Introduces New Indoor Bike Trainer Thru Axle Adapters for Road, Gravel, and Mountain Bikes

MADISON, Wis. , Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saris, manufacturer of world-class bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products, today announced the launch of its new Indoor Bike Trainer Thru Axle Adapter Kits, becoming the first trainer company to introduce a UDH-compatible adapter. Available for road bikes and mountain bikes (MSRP $59.99), the new kits are designed to help riders keep their training on track when riding moves indoors.

Optimized for Saris wheel-on trainers and compatible with most wheel-on systems, the Saris Trainer Thru Axle Adapter Kits offer a secure, UDH-compatible solution for indoor training. Available in 142mm x 12mm (road) and Boost 148mm x 12mm (MTB) configurations, the adapters are built to support modern road, gravel, and mountain bikes.

“It was important to Saris to provide Thru Axle Adapter kits that could be reliably used across a range of bike disciplines for when riding outside isn’t the preferred training option,” said Kellen Pagel, Saris Product Manager. "Whether training for the road or the mountain, our kits are engineered for easy use with wheel-on trainers that keep the revolutions turning year-round.”

The Thru Axle Adapter kit lineup also includes multiple configurations supporting 1.00, 1.5, and 1.75 thread pitches, with select models designed to work across both 142mm and 148mm x 12mm axle standards, ensuring broad compatibility across modern bike platforms.

To learn more about Saris trainer products and to find a Saris dealer near you, please visit our website at www.saris.com.

About Saris

Born in the USA, Saris brings a strong passion and deep understanding of the cycling culture to dream, design, and build a full line of bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products for the car, home, and community. Saris develops products that stand for innovation and quality and is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support. From personal storage, transport, and training, to complete public systems, Saris’ revolutionary designs are conceptualized and built by cyclists, for cyclists. Saris strives to make cycling accessible for everyone - from solo and family riders to extreme enthusiasts, to entire communities, cities, and towns. In addition to industry-leading products and a highly skilled team, Saris supports grassroots advocacy groups that make biking safer, easier, and available to all.

