LM Funding America Adds Additional 35 PH/s with Energization of Second Oklahoma Immersion Unit

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin treasury and mining company, today announced that it has successfully energized the second BC40 Elite immersion cooled Foghashing unit at its Oklahoma site. This unit, powering an additional 160 next-generation Bitmain S21 immersion miners, adds approximately 35 Petahash (“PH/s”), bringing the Company’s total energized hashrate to an estimated 785 PH/s.

“We are now operating at our highest energized and most efficient levels to date, with approximately 785 PH/s of hashrate across about 24 MW of powered capacity,” said Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding. “This reflects disciplined execution, conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term value, and our focus on cost-efficient growth across our mining operations.”

The Company estimates that the value of its 356.3 Bitcoin holdings on December 31, 2025, was approximately $34.4 million1 or $1.60 per share1, based on a Bitcoin price of approximately $96,500 as of January 14, 2026 – compared to a common share price of $0.47 on January 14, 2026.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin treasury and mining company. The Company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. The Company also operates a technology-enabled specialty finance business that provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily in the State of Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, our limited operating history in the cryptocurrency mining business and our ability to grow that business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, our ability to identify and acquire additional mining sites, the ability to finance our site acquisitions and cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collect sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

1 Bitcoin treasury calculated using 356.3 Bitcoin held as of 12/31/25 and Bitcoin price of approximately $96,500 as of 1/14/26. Bitcoin per share calculated using 21,455,892 diluted shares outstanding as of 12/31/2025 which includes 14,123,497 shares outstanding and 7,332,396 warrants with an exercise price of $0.001 per share as of December 31, 2025.