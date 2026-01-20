Diesel Generator Market Size to Worth USD 32.24 Billion by 2033 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diesel Generator Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Diesel Generator Market Size is estimated at USD 17.84 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 32.24 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 7.69% over 2026-2033.”

Uninterrupted Power Demand is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

The increasing dependency on the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors is one of the main factors driving the growth of the diesel generator market. Continuous power supplies are necessary for data centers, manufacturing, IT, and healthcare, and power interruptions can reduce productivity. Businesses are forced to employ diesel generators for standby and prime power applications due to the frequent power outages, especially in emerging economies. Diesel generators are now required for energy security since this need is increasing due to growing urbanization and infrastructure development.

Get a Sample Report of Diesel Generator Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9145

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems

Kohler Co.

Atlas Copco AB

HIMOINSA

FG Wilson

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Wärtsilä Corporation / MTU

Rolls Royce plc / MTU Onsite Energy

Denyo Co., Ltd.

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

John Deere & Company

Broadcrown Generators Australia (Pty) Ltd.

Wuxi Kipor Power Co., Ltd.

Mahindra Powerol

Diesel Generator Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 17.84 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 32.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.69 % From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Power Rating (Up To 50 Kw, 51–280 Kw, 281–500 Kw, 501–2,000 Kw, Above 2,000 Kw)

• By Design (Stationary, Portable)

• By Application (Standby Power, Peak Shaving, Prime & Continuous Power)

• By End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)





Purchase Single User PDF of Diesel Generator Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9145

Stringent Emission Regulations May Hamper Market Expansion Globally

Large amounts of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter, which cause air pollution, are released by diesel engines. constant enforcement of environmental regulations and emission limits set out by governments worldwide, especially in North America and Europe. This affects the usage of conventional diesel generators and makes compliance costly for manufacturers. This might prevent businesses from expanding into new markets or force them to invest in greener technology, which could hinder the market.

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Power Rating

In 2025, 51–280 kW led the market with a share of 31.02% due to its widespread adoption across commercial, industrial, and institutional applications. Up to 50 kW is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.50% driven by increasing demand for the compact and portable generators for residential purposes, small businesses wear and tear, and outdoor activities.

By Design

In 2025, Stationary led the market with a share of 64.70% due to the rising demand from households, small businesses, and outdoor applications. Portable is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.16% fueled by rising demand from households, small businesses, and outdoor applications.

By Application

In 2025, Standby Power led the market with a share of 55.64% due to its critical role in providing backup power to commercial, residential, and industrial facilities during outages, ensuring uninterrupted operations. Prime & Continuous Power is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.44% driven by rising demand from industries and remote locations where energy is required for continuous and unswerving operations.

By End-User

In 2025, Industrial led the market with a share of 51.48% owing to the high demand from several manufacturing plants, mining operations, oil & gas facilities and other large-scale industries. Residential is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.66% driven by the rising instances of power cuts, high adoption and usage of compact and portable generators and rising awareness for home energy security.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific dominated the Diesel Generator Market in 2025E, with over 39.10% revenue share, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and growing infrastructure development. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 8.45%, driven by the growth in the energy need, intermittent power supply, and increase use of stationary and mobile diesel generator sets in various sectors act as major growth driver for the market.

The North America diesel generator market holds a significant share, driven by steady demand from commercial, industrial, and residential sectors for reliable backup power solutions.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Diesel Generator Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9145

Recent Developments:

In August 2025 , Caterpillar Inc launched new Cat D1500 diesel generator set delivering 1.5 MW standby power, 13% smaller footprint, 32% lighter, optimized for space‑constrained 60 Hz applications.

, Caterpillar Inc launched new Cat D1500 diesel generator set delivering 1.5 MW standby power, 13% smaller footprint, 32% lighter, optimized for space‑constrained 60 Hz applications. In June 2025, Cummins Inc. Introduced S17 Centum 17 L engine generator set capable of up to 1 MW, high power density and HVO fuel flexibility, aimed at critical applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Diesel Generator Market Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE & EMISSIONS COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand CO₂ reduction potential of newer gensets, lifecycle carbon footprint per kW, and adoption of emission-compliant engines across regions.

– helps you understand CO₂ reduction potential of newer gensets, lifecycle carbon footprint per kW, and adoption of emission-compliant engines across regions. HYBRIDIZATION & FUEL-EFFICIENCY ADOPTION RATES – helps you assess the penetration of hybrid, fuel-saving, and renewable-integrated diesel generators supporting lower operating costs and sustainability goals.

– helps you assess the penetration of hybrid, fuel-saving, and renewable-integrated diesel generators supporting lower operating costs and sustainability goals. SAFETY, RELIABILITY & STANDARDS COMPLIANCE INDEX – helps you evaluate incident and failure rates, adherence to ISO/IEC safety standards, and adoption of automated shutdown and safety control systems.

– helps you evaluate incident and failure rates, adherence to ISO/IEC safety standards, and adoption of automated shutdown and safety control systems. SUPPLY CHAIN RESILIENCE & LOGISTICS PERFORMANCE – helps you identify regional procurement lead times, spare parts availability, and inventory turnover efficiency impacting uptime and service continuity.

– helps you identify regional procurement lead times, spare parts availability, and inventory turnover efficiency impacting uptime and service continuity. SMART GENSET & IoT TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION – helps you uncover opportunities driven by smart, IoT-enabled generators and remote monitoring capabilities improving operational efficiency and predictive maintenance.

– helps you uncover opportunities driven by smart, IoT-enabled generators and remote monitoring capabilities improving operational efficiency and predictive maintenance. NOISE, WATER & OPERATIONAL IMPACT BENCHMARKS – helps you compare noise levels, water usage, and operational footprint across generator categories to meet regulatory and site-specific requirements.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.