Fusemachines Announces Additional Investment by Existing Investor to Support Product Expansion and Client Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (“Fusemachines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence technologies, today announced that funds managed by Consilium Investment Management, an existing institutional investor, made an additional follow-on equity investment in the Company in December 2025. The investment will support Fusemachines’ continued expansion of its product portfolio and the scaling of its client base across priority markets.

The USD $1 million follow-on equity investment was structured as a private investment in public equity (PIPE). The capital will be used to advance focused product innovation in retail and real estate, drive organic growth through increased investment in sales and marketing.

“This additional investment reflects strong confidence in our strategy and execution,” said Sameer Maskey, CEO and Founder of Fusemachines. “It enables us to accelerate the development of our product portfolio, expand our reach to a broader set of clients, and further strengthen our ability to deliver measurable value through industry-focused AI engines.”

Fusemachines will continue to execute on its 2026 growth strategy , with a focus on vertical product innovation, expanding client adoption, strengthening global partnerships, and pursuing strategic acquisitions that enhance platform capabilities and scale. These efforts are aligned with the Company’s mission to democratize AI, making advanced artificial intelligence solutions accessible to a broader range of enterprises and enabling organizations of all sizes to realize measurable business value.

Recent Announcements

Global Reseller Network – In October 2025, Fusemachines launched its Global Reseller Network to expand access to AI Studio and AI Engines across key markets.



– In October 2025, Fusemachines launched its Global Reseller Network to expand access to AI Studio and AI Engines across key markets. AWS Premier Tier Partner Addition – In November 2025, Fusemachines welcomed Genese Solution, an AWS Premier Tier Partner, to its Global Reseller Network, broadening client access to AI Studio and AI Engines.



– In November 2025, Fusemachines welcomed Genese Solution, an AWS Premier Tier Partner, to its Global Reseller Network, broadening client access to AI Studio and AI Engines. Strategic Partnership with RentRedi – In December 2025, Fusemachines partnered with RentRedi to integrate AI Studio into the real estate sector, setting the stage for AI-driven property management.



About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio and AI Engines, the company helps drive the clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com .



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our strategy; plans and objectives of management; expected growth and market opportunities; our positioning for future periods, including 2026; anticipated product and technology development, including AI Studio and AI Engines; focused vertical expansion in retail and real estate sales and marketing initiatives; partnerships, reseller and systems integrator relationships; potential acquisitions and integration opportunities; operational milestones; customer adoption and anticipated enterprise ROI; responsible AI governance initiatives; and other future events or performance. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‑looking statements.

Forward‑looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‑looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others: our ability to execute our growth strategy in our target verticals; the pace of enterprise adoption of AI solutions and our ability to demonstrate customer ROI; our ability to attract, develop and retain partners, resellers and talent and to scale our sales and delivery organizations; our ability to develop, commercialize and enhance our AI platform and engines in a timely manner; competition and the evolving regulatory landscape for AI and data privacy; our ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions and to realize expected synergies; macroeconomic, geopolitical and industry conditions; our reliance on third‑party platforms, data, and infrastructure; cybersecurity, data protection and intellectual property risks; our ability to access and deploy capital efficiently; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including our Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-283520) declared effective by the Commission on June 30, 2025, our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on October 29, 2025 as amended on November 28, 2025, and subsequent filings.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‑looking statements. Any forward‑looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward‑looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.