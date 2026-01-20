Genius Group Launches Genius School as a Model Future School, to Prepare Students for a Post-Singularity World

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today launched Genius School, including Primary, Middle and Secondary School, as a Model Future School with the goal of establishing a school model to prepare students for a post-singularity world.

Further to the successful completion of a share purchase agreement on November 10, 2025 with Nuanu Creative City for 51% ownership of ProEd Global School in Bali, Indonesia, the Company has been working with ProEd’s management and faculty to integrate the Company’s Genius School model and Genius Apprentice program with ProEd’s current curriculum – for primary, middle and high school. The Company is establishing Genius School’s Future School model at ProEd with the goal of establishing it as a leading Future School in Asia Pacific, teaching the ABCs of the future through its combination of classes, camps and programs.

Genius Group’s CEO, Roger James Hamilton, said “As Founding Chairman of Green School Bali, I led the team responsible for growing Green School to become the No.1 Future School in the World cited in the World Economic Forum’s White Paper: ‘Schools of the Future’. In the White Paper, the WEF identified eight Future Skills necessary for our children to thrive in the future.”

“Since the White Paper was published in 2020, Future Schools have launched throughout the world, embracing these eight Future Skills. In the current world of AI and exponential technologies that disrupt the future world of work, there has never been a more important time to re-imagine education for our children. We believe the combination of our AI powered education, Genius Camps and Genius Curriculum now give us a unique opportunity to create the World’s leading future school. With ProEd Global School, we can build this as a profitable model from day one.”

Genius Group has published details of its Future School curriculum and plans, together with a downloadable guide, which can be viewed at https://www.geniusgroup.ai/genius-school/

The Eight Future Skills

Genius Group’s model embraces the findings of the World Economic Forum’s White Paper: ‘Schools of the Future, Defining New Models of Education for the Fourth Industrial Revolution’. The White Paper emphasized the need for a revolution in the current education system and studied the schools that were preparing students more effectively for a fast changing future. It identified the following eight Future Skills that young students should grow at school, and that form the pillars within Genius School’s curriculum:

1. Global citizenship skills



To include content that focuses on building awareness about the wider world, sustainability and playing an active role in the global community.

2. Innovation and creativity skills



To include content that fosters skills required for innovation, including complex problem solving, analytical thinking, creativity and systems-analysis.

3. Technology skills



To include content that is based on developing digital skills, including programming, digital responsibility and the use of technology.

4. Interpersonal skills



To include content that focuses on interpersonal emotional intelligence (i.e. empathy, cooperation, negotiation, leadership and social awareness).

5. Personalized and self-paced learning



From a system where learning is standardized, to one based on the diverse individual needs of each learner, and flexible enough to enable each learner to progress at their own pace.

6. Accessible and inclusive learning



From a system where learning is confined to those with access to school buildings to one in which everyone has access to learning and is therefore inclusive.

7. Problem-based and collaborative learning



From process-based to project and problem-based content delivery, requiring peer collaboration and more closely mirroring the future of work.

8. Lifelong and student-driven learning



From a system where learning and skilling decrease over one’s lifespan to one where everyone continuously improves on existing skills and acquires new ones based on their individual needs.

In addition to young students, from primary school to middle school and high school learning these skills via the Genius School curriculum, they receive international certification, currently via the Cambridge Accreditation, with plans to extend to International Baccalaureate (IB) Accreditation.

The following three principles underpin the philosophy of Genius School:

Principle 1: Ignite Your Genius

As robots become better robots, the purpose of learning is for humans to become better humans. The heart of personalized learning begins with each child (and adult) learning their own unique talent, passions, purpose and dreams, and then to design their personal learning journeys aligned to their unique genius. Genius School has AI enhanced toolkits for self-awareness, self-mastery and self-expression, for the benefit of students, teachers and parents.

Principle 2: The Future ABCs

Mastery of the Future ABCs is important for children and adults to be prepared for the future: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a foundation to our future digital workforce. Blockchain (Web3) is a foundation to our future digital economy. Community is a foundation to our human future. Genius School can be experienced either via full time study or weekend and week-long Genius Camps to learn the future ABCs for both children and adults.

Principle 3: Your Life’s Work

The goal of our Future School is not for students to ‘get a job’ and wake to their day’s work, but to ‘create their ideal life’ and wake every day to their life’s work. By bringing passion, purpose and meaning to the center of the learning process, and then adding the Genius Apprentice Program for students to work alongside entrepreneurial enterprises, students discover not just what they find most meaningful that ignites their genius, but what skills are most relevant in today’s workplace, and the world of work in the future.





General Manager of Genius School, Angie Stead, said “We are excited to be launching our first fully operational Future School at ProEd’s two campuses at Umalas and Nuanu in Bali. We are already attracting strong interest and new enrolments to our school, and we look forward to growing our Future School model to other locations around the world.”

For details of the World Economic Forum’s White Paper: ‘Schools of the Future’ see here .

For more details of Genius Group’s Future School see here .

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.