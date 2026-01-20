Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Achieves Firm Record Advising on Over 170 Transactions Totaling Over $14 Billion in 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“ SRFC ”) reported that in 2025 it advised on over 170 announced transactions, with the total value of these transactions exceeding $14 billion, far surpassing the firm’s strong performance in 2024 . The transactions, on behalf of various market participants, such as issuers, underwriters and investors, included initial public offerings, secondary public offerings, registered direct offerings, private placements, mergers, acquisitions and cryptocurrency transactions.

In October of 2025, for the fifth consecutive quarter, SRFC was ranked first in the nation for issuer counsel among securities law firms in PlacementTracker’s PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables for Q3 2025.

Notable transaction highlights from 2025 include the following representations:

“The incredible results of our firm’s work this past year impresses but doesn’t surprise me or any other attorney on this team. Each year, SRFC grows and expands its client base by providing exemplary services and doing right by our clients. It’s only natural that more and more companies would take notice of our results and want to retain us as well," said Gregory Sichenzia , founding partner at SRFC. “Prominent entrepreneurs and business leaders want their legal needs handled by the industry’s best, and when it comes to complex securities transactions, there’s no one better than SRFC. I expect our team to build upon this incredible momentum in 2026.”

“Our firm has been building to this level of success for a while now, as our growing team of talented attorneys have advised on transactions of all kinds across a vast spectrum of industries,” said Ross Carmel , named partner at SRFC. “We want to thank our clients, partners and colleagues for an incredible year in 2025 and cannot wait to see continued success throughout this year.”

A full list of the firm’s transactions can be found here .

