MOVATI Athletic Guelph Celebrates 20 Years with an Open House and A $1.7 Million Transformation

GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVATI Athletic, one of Canada’s leading fitness and wellness brands, is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its Guelph Club with a special Open House event from Jan 22-25, showcasing a $1.7 million club transformation.

The event welcomes both current and prospective members and features an exclusive, limited-time membership offer for new members who join during the Open House.

Dedicated to delivering an exceptional boutique studio fitness experience to all its members, MOVATI has completely reimagined its Guelph club with bold, modern spaces and new state-of-the-art equipment including:

The FUEL Studio – formerly the LIFT Studio, this area has been reinvented into a dynamic, multi-functional training space featuring premium strength and weight training equipment.

The HOT Yoga Studio – once the squash courts, this new temperature-controlled yoga studio, the largest in the company, offers a tranquil environment designed to deepen and energize every practice.

The RIDE Studio – previously the HOT Yoga space, this cycle studio features immersive lighting and cinematic sound for an unparalleled ride experience.



“We originally opened this club in 2006 as The Athletic Club before rebranding to MOVATI in 2014,” said Chuck Kelly, President and CEO of MOVATI. “Over the past 20 years we’ve remained committed to being at the forefront of fitness and wellness. This $1.7 million studio transformation is a game changer -- our promise to continue delivering the best possible experience to the Guelph community.”

About MOVATI Athletic:

MOVATI Athletic is a privately held company with 18 locations across Ontario and Alberta, now expanding into Harvest Hills with its 19th club. Celebrating 29 years in 2026, MOVATI Athletic is a pioneer in the fitness industry. Driven by a vision to empower people’s lives through fitness and health, MOVATI Athletic is poised for growth nationally and internationally.

