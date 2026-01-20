Kaskela Law Firm Alerts Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) Investors to Pending Stockholder Investigation and Encourages GDOT Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the proposed acquisition of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to the company’s shareholders.

On November 24, 2025, Green Dot announced that it had entered into agreements to be acquired by Smith Ventures and CommerceOne Financial Corporation. According to the announcement, Smith Ventures will acquire and privatize Green Dot’s non-bank financial technology business assets and operations, and CommerceOne will acquire Green Dot Bank and its associated assets and operations. If the transaction is completed, each share of Green Dot common stock will be exchanged for $8.11 in cash and 0.2215 shares of the new publicly traded bank holding company.

The investigation so far has discovered that the transaction appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process and consideration unfair to the company’s shareholders.

Green Dot shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

