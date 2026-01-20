JCB Secures $205 Million Military Contract

SAVANNAH, Ga, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCB has been awarded a $205 million Defense contract to supply 535 militarized 437HT wheel loaders to the United States Marine Corps (USMC) as part of the Tractor, Rubber Tired, Articulated-Steering Multi-Purpose (TRAM) vehicle program. This order marks the third consecutive competitive tender awarded to JCB by the Marine Corps, including a $45 million order for militarized versions of JCB’s 4CX backhoe loaders and a $39 million deal for militarized versions of the JCB Teleskid compact tracked loader.

“This repeat business from the U.S. Marine Corps underscores the reliability and mission-readiness of JCB machines,” said Richard Fox-Marrs, CEO of JCB North America. “Being selected for three consecutive contracts speaks volumes about the trust placed in our engineering, performance and support.”

From Jobsite to Frontline

The 437HT wheel loader was competitively selected following an extensive evaluation process. Built on JCB’s proven commercial 437 wheel loader platform, it offers a robust, high-performance machine engineered for demanding material-handling tasks. The 437HT delivers strong lift capability, efficient cycle times and reliable performance in tough operating conditions. The base 437’s industry‑leading features include a comfortable CommandPlus cab designed for extended operation, ROPS/FOPS safety protection and easy service access to minimize downtime. Built with precision‑engineered components and comprehensive durability testing, the 437 platform provides a solid foundation for military customization.

“Winning this competitive contract is testament to the reliability, robustness and suitability of the JCB 437HT platform,” said Chris Giorgianni, vice president of Government & Defense at JCB North America. “This machine represents the best of JCB engineering – proven in commercial applications and purpose-built to support the unique demands of military operations."

JCB will supply a number of test machines to the USMC later this year, and full production is anticipated to begin in 2027.

Serving to Those Who Serve

JCB’s latest contract with the U.S. Marine Corps builds on a long-standing commitment to support military operations around the world. From purpose-built machines like the JCB High Mobility Engineer Excavator (HMEE) and Light Capability Rough Terrain Forklift (LCRTF) to militarized versions of commercial platforms like the 4CX backhoe loader and the JCB Teleskid, JCB delivers reliable equipment trusted by military professionals.

Many of these machines are manufactured at JCB’s North American headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, supporting not only the U.S. military, but also American manufacturing and jobs.

Beyond the factory floor, JCB actively supports veterans through hiring initiatives, career transition programs and partnerships, including its ongoing support of VetsAid and other national efforts to help service members thrive in civilian careers.

To learn more about JCB’s full line of military-ready and jobsite-proven machines, visit www.jcb.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

YouTube – @JCBNorthAmerica https://www.youtube.com/@JCBNorthAmerica

Facebook CE – JCBNA https://www.facebook.com/jcbna/

Facebook AG – JCBAGNA https://www.facebook.com/jcbagna/

Instagram – JCBNA https://www.instagram.com/jcbna

X – @JCBna https://x.com/JCBna

LinkedIn – JCB North America https://www.linkedin.com/company/jcb-north-america

ABOUT JCB:

JCB is a family company founded on October 23, 1945, and is now one of the world’s largest privately owned manufacturers of construction, agricultural and defense equipment, with 22 factories around the world. JCB North America currently employs more than 1,000 people and operates out of its headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. JCB recently began work on a new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, the biggest investment in its history. JCB’s North American division also has regional offices in San Antonio, Texas; Santa Monica, California; and Miami, Florida. JCB manufactures a range of more than 300 products for customers in 150 countries. JCB products include telescopic handlers, backhoe loaders, tracked and wheeled excavators, wheel loaders, compact excavators, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, aerial work platforms, rough terrain forklifts, and Fastrac tractors. For more information, visit www.jcb.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pam Veiock

JCB North America

Phone: 912-675-1434

Email: pam.veiock@jcb.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbf1f35e-ad1d-4516-965b-d505d9293e47