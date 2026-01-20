Kaskela Law Firm Alerts Confluent Investors to Investigation of Proposed Shareholder Buyout Price; Confluent Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently announced proposed buyout of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) shareholders to determine whether the buyout price materially undervalues the company’s shares and shortchanges investors.

Click here to submit your information to the firm: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/confluent-buyout/

On December 8, 2025, Confluent announced that it had agreed to be acquired by IBM at a price of $31.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Confluent shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded. Notably, at the time the proposed transaction was announced, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target of $36.00 per share for Confluent’s shares – over 16% higher than the buyout price.

Confluent shareholders who think the buyout price is too low are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750. Alternatively, investors may contact the firm via email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/confluent-buyout/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation in contingent litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.