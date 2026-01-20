SoundThinking Appoints Kirk Arthur as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Manuel Nylen as Vice President of Sales for SafePointe

Summary: SoundThinking, Inc. strengthens sales leadership with the appointments of Kirk Arthur as SVP of Global Sales and Manuel Nylen as VP of Sales for SafePointe®, positioning the company for accelerated growth across public safety, security, and enterprise markets.

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the appointment of Kirk Arthur as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Manuel Nylen as Vice President of Sales for SafePointe®. The appointments strengthen SoundThinking’s sales leadership as the company scales adoption of its SafetySmart™ platform across public safety, security, and enterprise markets.

Arthur will lead SoundThinking’s global sales and solutions organization, with responsibility for go-to-market strategy, revenue execution, and customer engagement worldwide. Nylen will oversee sales for SafePointe, the company’s AI-enabled weapons detection solution, driving the company’s plan to expand adoption across healthcare, gaming, corporate campuses and other environments requiring enhanced security.

Kirk Arthur brings extensive leadership experience spanning public service and enterprise technology. Most recently, he served as Worldwide Government Solutions Sales Lead at Microsoft, where he led a team of industry experts supporting government modernization initiatives through cloud-enabled technologies, driving growth in this strategic vertical. Prior to that role, Arthur spent more than 15 years with the United States Secret Service, serving as a Supervisory Special Agent leading the San Francisco Electronic Crimes Task Force and Asset Forfeiture Section. He also held assignments in the Presidential Protective Division during the Bush and Obama administrations. Finally, Arthur started his career in public service as a sworn police officer in Redmond, WA.

Manuel Nylen is a seasoned security technology executive with a proven track record building and scaling revenue growth. Most recently, he served as Director of Global Specialist Sales, Americas at Milestone Systems, leading efforts supporting advanced video analytics and security solutions. Earlier, he was Vice President of Sales, Americas at BriefCam, where he built regional leadership teams and strengthened channel partnerships across North, Central, and South America.

“Kirk and Manuel join SoundThinking at an important moment in our growth trajectory,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. “Kirk brings a rare combination of public-sector leadership and global enterprise sales experience that will sharpen our go-to-market motion and strengthen customer relationships worldwide. Manuel’s deep expertise in security technology sales positions him to lead SafePointe adoption in environments where safety, compliance, and the visitor experience are mission critical. I’m confident both will play vital roles in driving our growth.”

“SoundThinking operates at the intersection of technology, public safety, and trust,” said Arthur. “This opportunity doesn’t present itself often in a career – huge market potential and innovative, differentiated solutions to meet and exceed customer expectations and make a meaningful difference in their public safety profile. I’m excited to lead and drive the next level of growth for the company.”

“SafePointe is a game-changer in today’s security landscape,” said Nylen. “We are using AI and other novel approaches to identify weapons without requiring cumbersome metal detector checkpoints and long queues. The potential is immense and I truly believe this will be a key component of the future of venue security.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the company’s potential growth across public safety, security and enterprise markets, market potential and adoption of its solutions across healthcare, gaming, corporate campuses, higher education, and other high-traffic environments. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control. The company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the company’s ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all; the company’s ability to maintain and increase sales, including sales of the company’s newer product lines; the availability of funding for the company’s customers to purchase the company’s solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the company’s ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the potential effects of negative publicity; the company’s ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company’s solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company’s ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; the company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and the company’s ability to address the business and other impacts and uncertainties associated with macroeconomic factors, including tariffs and trade measures, as well as other risk factors included in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

