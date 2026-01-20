Seed Talent Unveils Top Trained Dispensaries of 2025, Raising the Bar for Cannabis Retail and Consumer Experience

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed Talent, the leading workforce development platform for the cannabis industry, announces the Top Trained Dispensaries of 2025, recognizing retail locations across the U.S. and Canada that are redefining what a world-class cannabis shopping experience looks like — through education.

As cannabis demand continues to grow throughout North America, consumer expectations are rising just as fast. Seed Talent’s Top Trained Dispensaries initiative meets that moment, setting a higher standard for how cannabis is sold & explained.

“Cannabis is still in its infancy, and we are building the way that cannabis will be bought forever,” said Kurt Kaufmann, CEO of Seed Talent. “Across the U.S. & Canada, consumers and patients are telling us the same thing: they want retail experiences that are tailored to their needs — rooted in value and deeper understanding of the products, not guesswork. Education is how we get there.”

Why Education Matters

The Top Trained Dispensaries program leverages Seed Talent’s proprietary learning data to identify stores that lead their markets in ongoing staff education. To earn the top ranking in their state or province, dispensaries must achieve the highest average number of product-specific training courses completed per employee — ensuring knowledge is consistent across the entire team.

Well-trained budtenders are better equipped to explain product differences, guide intentional purchasing decisions, and build long-term trust. This shifts away from price-driven to value-driven transactions.

“When education is prioritized, everyone wins,” Kaufmann added. “Budtenders gain confidence and career growth, retailers see stronger customer loyalty and margins, and consumers leave feeling informed instead of overwhelmed.”

By publicly recognizing education-first dispensaries, the program encourages the entire industry to invest in training as a competitive advantage, not an afterthought, in these early stages of building our industry.

What This Means for Cannabis Shoppers

Better Guidance at the Counter : Easily identify dispensaries where staff are trained to provide thoughtful, accurate recommendations.

: Easily identify dispensaries where staff are trained to provide thoughtful, accurate recommendations. More Confident Purchases : Education-led interactions help consumers understand products, effects, and value, not just THC percentages or discounts.

: Education-led interactions help consumers understand products, effects, and value, not just THC percentages or discounts. Verified, Cross-Border Reach: Discover education-driven dispensaries across the United States and Canada through a centralized, transparent resource.





Alongside this announcement, Seed Talent continues to update TopTrainedDispensaries.com, a public database showcasing dispensaries that are leading with education and accountability.

Get Your Dispensary Recognized

Seed Talent is free for dispensaries to access in both the U.S. and Canada. Interested retailers, please contact support@seedtalent.com for complimentary setup.

About Seed Talent: Seed Talent (seedtalent.com) is the cannabis industry’s leading employee enablement platform, operating in 3,000+ dispensaries, 500+ brands, across 38 U.S. States & Canada. Seed Talent provides unparalleled access to education and skill-building resources for cannabis professionals, brands & retailers, with a focus on creating a higher standard of education across the cannabis sector.

