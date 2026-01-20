Lynq Launches RavenTalk at SHOT Show, Redefining Secure, Infrastructure-Free Communications

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynq Networks , a leader in local team communications addressing one of the largest connectivity challenges facing enterprises and governments, today announced the launch of RavenTalk at SHOT Show 2026. Built on Lynq’s Raven network stack, RavenTalk delivers secure, long-range, hands-free, decentralized voice and data communications, without base stations, access points or fixed infrastructure.

Lynq also has announced that Safariland’s SafariMesh™, a next-generation communication device that enables dependable team communication in challenging operational conditions, is the first product to integrate RavenTalk technology. Built on Lynq’s decentralized mesh architecture, SafariMesh empowers operators with secure, flexible and resilient connectivity without the need for towers, repeaters or centralized networks.

90% of jobs in the world are performed by non-desk workers who often operate in austere, high-noise environments, where communication is critical across long distances. Examples include public safety officers moving between vehicles and buildings during an active incident, where unreliable or congested radios can degrade situational awareness and slow response times; or construction workers coordinating crews and equipment across a noisy job site, where missed or delayed communication can create safety risks and reduce productivity.

These challenges are part of daily operations across defense, public safety, and industrial and commercial sectors, underscoring a large, underserved market in need of modern communication infrastructure.

“RavenTalk represents a new communications paradigm where you can use the devices you're already wearing, such as noise canceling headsets, earbuds and smart glasses, to communicate with your colleagues, over a range of multiple football fields,” said Adam Gould, CEO of Lynq Networks. “We’re enabling teams to communicate securely, conversationally and reliably in environments where traditional wireless systems fail, without infrastructure, without subscriptions and without compromise.”

“Lynq has been a strong partner throughout the development of SafariMesh, bringing valuable expertise in decentralized mesh networking to the product. Its RavenTalk technology helped support our goal of delivering a solution that is intuitive to use, adaptable to mission needs and dependable in the field. We see meaningful opportunities to continue building on this work together as we move forward,” said Brad Medine, communications product category director for Safariland.

RavenTalk is a wireless, end-to-end encrypted voice and data solution that instantly forms a self-healing mesh network when devices are powered on. Users can immediately begin talking and sharing data securely, even in dynamic, infrastructure-denied environments. For example, the technology can be embedded into the earcup of a noise-cancelling headset that users are already wearing.

RavenTalk runs on top of DECT NR+, a high-performance, non-cellular 5G standard for Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial applications, enabling long-range, reliable communications in the license-exempt DECT 1.9 GHz band. Providing great performance in the presence of multipath, it offers a private, low-cost, scalable alternative to cellular networks for applications needing high reliability, without SIM cards or carrier subscriptions.

Key features include:

End-to-end AES-256 encryption

High-quality, low-latency voice communications

Push-to-Talk (PTT) and AllTalk full-duplex voice modes

Simultaneous voice and data transmission

Long-range operation exceeding 1 km, using multi-hop mesh networking

Support for 32+ users per network segment

Operation in the 1.8 / 1.9 GHz globally-allocated spectrum as well as the 915 MHz ISM band in the United States

Low Probability of Intercept / Low Probability of Detection (LPI/LPD) enabled by adaptive power control and low transmit power

RavenTalk is designed for seamless integration into a wide range of communication products, including headsets, smart helmets, VR goggles, ear buds and PTT units, enabling entirely new opportunities for untethered, person-to-person communications.

Primary use cases include:

Tactical and defense headsets for special operations forces, military air crews, soldiers, and sailors, allowing squads to “cut the cables” while maintaining secure communications on-vehicle, during dismount and throughout the mission.

Public safety usage by first responders such as firefighters in a wildfire, where they need to communicate hands-free with their colleagues. Another example is a SWAT team conducting a mission with all team members in communication with each other and with a command center at the street.

Ruggedized communication headsets for construction sites, underground mines, airport ground operations, manufacturing plants, oil refineries and other industrial environments where hearing protection and reliable voice comms are essential.



RavenTalk is one component of Lynq’s broader Raven platform, which includes:

RavenTalk for high-quality, full-duplex voice and audio applications

RavenConnect for ultra-reliable, low-latency data communications

RavenView, a suite of local and cloud-based applications, offering a single pane of glass for provisioning, monitoring, diagnostics and optimization of Raven-enabled networks and devices



Lynq’s technology has already been deployed in tens of thousands of devices across consumer, enterprise and defense applications, including real-world operational use in military and special warfare environments.

ABOUT LYNQ

Lynq is creating the next big connectivity standard for enterprise and defense communications. The company has developed the world's most advanced decentralized local team communications solution, allowing dozens of users to communicate over a range of hundreds of meters without infrastructure.

Lynq’s flagship solution, RavenTalk is a decentralized mesh wireless protocol enabling long-range, secure, and infrastructure-free voice and data communication. At its core, RavenTalk is a powerful, licensable wireless network software stack that can be seamlessly embedded into nearly any device.

