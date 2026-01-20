Zapata Quantum CEO Sumit Kapur Addresses Global Leaders at Davos on the Next Phase of Quantum Applications

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumit Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of Zapata Quantum Inc. (OTC: ZPTA) (“Zapata”, “Zapata Quantum” or the “Company”), spoke today to global business and technology leaders in Davos, Switzerland. In his remarks on two separate panels, he outlined why the next phase of quantum computing will be defined not by hardware milestones alone, but by the ability to build, validate, and deploy reliable quantum applications.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the Davos dialogue at a moment when quantum computing is clearly reaching an inflection point,” said Kapur. “The field is moving beyond foundational research toward real-world applications and economic impact, and it’s encouraging to see the level of engagement and interest from global leaders across industry, investment, and the public sector reflect that shift.”

As the only publicly traded, pure-play, hardware-agnostic quantum software company, Zapata occupies a distinct position in the quantum ecosystem, with a focus on the application and software layer that connects advancing hardware capabilities to real-world deployment—an area of increasing importance as organizations seek to move from experimentation to execution.

Emergence as a Focal Topic at Davos

Quantum computing has become a key topic at Davos, driven by accelerating technical progress and expanding awareness of its immense economic potential. Kapur was invited to speak in two sessions focused on the commercialization and strategic adoption of quantum technologies. Across both panels, discussions examined where quantum systems are beginning to show practical relevance and what is required to translate rapid hardware progress into reliable, deployable applications.

He was joined on stage by leaders including William D. Oliver, Director of the MIT Center for Quantum Engineering; Steve Suarez, Chief Executive Officer of HorizonX; Rebecca Krauthamer, Chief Executive Officer of QuSecure; and Cierra Choucair, Director of Strategic Content at The Quantum Insider, among others. Together, the speakers brought perspectives spanning academic research, enterprise strategy, investment, cybersecurity, and ecosystem development.

“The strong interest in quantum computing at Davos reflects both the pace of recent technological progress and the scale of the opportunity ahead,” said Steve Suarez, Chief Executive Officer of HorizonX. “As the field matures, it’s becoming increasingly clear that progress will depend on how effectively the ecosystem bridges advances in hardware with practical, deployable applications.”

Kapur concluded, “Unlocking quantum’s potential will require sustained collaboration across research, industry, and government, and it’s energizing to see that alignment taking shape globally in Davos. We have long believed that it is by working together that quantum technological advances will ultimately lead to transformative real-world value.”

About Zapata Quantum

Zapata Quantum is a leading hardware-agnostic, pure-play quantum software company focused on accelerating quantum application development. With a portfolio of more than 60 granted and pending patents developed over seven years, Zapata supports applications across cryptography, pharmaceuticals, finance, materials discovery, defense, and more. The Company is the only organization to have participated across all technical areas of DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking program and has worked with Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies to translate quantum advances into real-world impact. Learn more at zapataquantum.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Land

investors@zapataquantum.com

Media Contact: