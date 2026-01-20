PXG Signs 2025 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Aldrich Potgieter

Scottsdale, AZ, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today PXG announced that 2025 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Aldrich Potgieter has signed with the brand, adding one of the game’s most dynamic young players to its PGA TOUR presence.

Potgieter delivered one of the most impactful rookie campaigns in recent memory, earning Rookie of the Year honors through a season defined by speed, composure, and an ability to contend early and often. His signing underscores PXG’s continued investment in players shaping the future of the Tour.

“Aldrich didn’t just have a good rookie year – he set a standard,” said Bob Parsons, Founder and CEO of PXG. “He’s disciplined, powerful, and knows what he wants out of his equipment. That clarity and competitiveness make him a great fit for PXG as he takes the next step in his career.”

As a veteran-founded company built around engineering, customization, and performance validation, PXG partners with athletes who value trust, feedback, and measurable results. Potgieter will play PXG® clubs across the bag and sport the latest PXG Tour Apparel.

“Last season showed me what it takes to compete out here,” said Potgieter. “I’m focused on getting better every week, and PXG gives me the tools and support to do that. The equipment performs, the process is straightforward, and that’s exactly what I’m looking for.”

What’s in the bag?

Potgieter joins PXG at the start of the new PGA TOUR season, further strengthening a Tour lineup that includes recently signed Marco Penge, 2024 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, and established standouts Jake Knapp and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

For more information about PXG, its roster of PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour professionals, and the company’s tour-caliber custom club fittings, visit www.pxg.com.

About Parsons Xtreme Golf

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel, shoes, and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, and Linnea Strom. For more information, visit www.PXG.com.

Contact Info



Leela Brennan

press@pxg.com

+1 480-387-5591