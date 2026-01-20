Spur Therapeutics Announces Platform and Poster Presentations Highlighting New Clinical Data for FLT201 in Gaucher Disease at Upcoming WORLDSymposium™

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Therapeutics today announced that it will share updated clinical data from its Phase 1/2 GALILEO-1 and GALILEO-2 trials of avigbagene parvec (FLT201), its Phase 3 gene therapy candidate for Type 1 Gaucher disease, in platform and poster presentations at the 22nd Annual WORLDSymposiumTM being held February 2-6, 2026 in San Diego.

Details of the platform presentation are below:

Title: Two-year follow up of FLT201 AAV gene therapy in adults with Type 1 Gaucher Disease: Results from GALILEO-1 and GALILEO-2

Session: Clinical Applications

Date & Time: Thursday, February 5, 9:30 a.m. PST

Presenter: Ida Schwartz, MD, PhD, Hospital de Clinicas do Porto Alegre, Brazil

An accompanying poster will be presented as part of the Clinical Applications Poster Session on Thursday, February 5, at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Details of two additional poster presentations are below:

Title: Individual Participant Outcomes After FLT201 AAV Gene Therapy for

Type 1 Gaucher Disease: Two-Year Biomarker and Clinical Data

Session: Clinical Applications Poster Session

Date & Time: Thursday, February 5, at 3:30 p.m. PST

Presenter: Ozlem Goker-Alpan, MD, Lysosomal and Rare Disorders Treatment Center, Virginia

Title: Lyso-Gb1 Dynamics as a Surrogate Biomarker in Type 1 Gaucher Disease Treated with FLT201 AAV Gene Therapy

Session: Clinical Applications Poster Session

Date & Time: Thursday, February 5, at 3:30 p.m. PST

Presenter: Simon Flynn, Spur Therapeutics

Additional details on the meeting can be found at the WORLDSymposium website.

