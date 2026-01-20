Five Iron Golf Signs Lease to Open Flagship Location in Downtown Austin, Texas

Austin, TX, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in golf and entertainment, has signed a lease to open a new flagship location in downtown Austin, Texas, marking the brand’s official entry into one of the nation’s most dynamic and culture-forward cities. Located at 501 Congress Avenue, the upcoming venue will span 13,500 square feet and further strengthen Five Iron’s growing footprint across major U.S. markets.

Situated in the heart of Austin’s central business district, the new Five Iron Golf will offer a premium, club-like experience through its integration into a broader mixed-use environment. Members and guests will enjoy direct access to a connected, high-end fitness facility and full-service locker rooms, creating a seamless flow between training, practice, and recovery that is designed for daily use in an urban setting. Convenient garage parking located next door further enhances accessibility and ease for daily visits, workouts, and extended stays.

Designed to serve golfers at every level, the Austin location will feature 12 Trackman simulators , coach-led instruction, and Callaway Tour club fitting , creating a high-performance environment for players focused on practice, improvement, and training. Complementing the golf experience, the venue will also include a full-service bar and restaurant, duckpin bowling lanes, additional leisure games, and flexible event spaces. Together, these offerings create a destination suited for after-work happy hours, late-night play, leagues , and corporate events or private celebrations .

“Signing a lease in Austin is a major milestone for Five Iron Golf,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. “Austin brings together a fast-growing professional community and a strong demand for social, experience-driven venues, making it a natural fit for our brand. This location allows us to deliver a serious golf training environment while also creating a social, city-centric destination that reflects how people live, work, and connect today.”

The lease transaction was brokered by John Heffington, with the landlord listed as AFIAA 501 Congress LLC.

“Five Iron Golf brings a modern, experiential concept that aligns perfectly with the energy and evolution of downtown Austin,” said Valon Hidra, Head of U.S. Asset Management for AFIAA. “Their ability to activate the space throughout the day—from training and practice to social and event-driven experiences—makes them a compelling addition to Congress Avenue and a strong complement to the tenant mix at 501 Congress.”

The Austin announcement comes as Five Iron Golf continues a period of rapid expansion. The brand recently opened a new location in Nashville, with a Miami opening planned for early 2026, and has confirmed future expansion into the Dallas–Fort Worth market in 2026. Today, Five Iron Golf operates locations in more than 25 major U.S. cities across the country, with additional international expansion underway, continuing to redefine how modern golfers practice, play, and connect by bringing tour-level technology, expert instruction, and elevated hospitality to urban destinations worldwide.

For more information on Five Iron Golf and its expanding portfolio, visit fiveirongolf.com .

About Five Iron Golf